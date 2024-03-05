Navy Pledges $13M More for Tustin Hangar Fire Cleanup, Total Reimbursement Hits $24M Amid Budget Crisis

City officials in Tustin are poised to receive an additional $13 million from the Navy, aimed at covering cleanup costs from the devastating fire that destroyed a World War II-era blimp hangar, releasing hazardous contaminants. This new commitment increases the Navy's total reimbursement to $24 million, against the city's staggering $74 million expenditure on the cleanup effort. With an annual budget of around $90 million, Tustin's fiscal stability is at risk, prompting urgent calls for expedited federal support.

Advertisment

Escalating Costs and Community Impact

The Navy North Hangar fire has left a profound environmental and financial imprint on Tustin, stretching the city's budget beyond its limits. Despite the Navy's reassurances of financial compensation, city leaders express frustration over the slow pace of negotiations. Mayor Austin Lumbard criticized the Navy for not disbursing funds swiftly enough, endangering the city's fiscal health. Meanwhile, efforts to secure an emergency proclamation and additional funding from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services have been unsuccessful, further exacerbating the city's plight.

Legislative Action and Federal Appeal

Advertisment

In response to the crisis, State Sen. Josh Newman introduced a joint resolution, seeking $100 million in supplemental funding from Congress and President Biden to support Tustin's recovery efforts. Co-authored by Sen. Tom Umberg and Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, the resolution underscores the urgent need for federal intervention to mitigate the fire's impact. Although not legally binding, approval of this resolution would send a strong message to federal authorities about the critical situation facing Tustin and its residents. Read more about the legislative appeal here.

Ongoing Environmental Concerns and Emergency Measures

Environmental and health hazards persist in the aftermath of the hangar fire, with debris and asbestos-containing materials still present at the site. The Navy has contracted the cleanup work, but the timeline for debris removal remains uncertain. City contractors are conducting a study to assess the presence of asbestos and lead in the air and soil around the hangar, with results anticipated by April. This ongoing environmental threat necessitates the extension of Tustin's local emergency proclamation, highlighting the critical nature of the situation and the need for continued vigilance.