Mudslide Havoc in Calabar: Navy Construction Triggers Disaster, Community Pleads for Aid

In a distressing turn of events, West Odamba community in Calabar Municipality faces severe devastation after a mudslide, induced by heavy rainfall and exacerbated by construction activities by the Nigerian Navy, ravaged homes and infrastructure. Etcheri Ekpeyong Etcheri, Vice Chairman of the community and a journalist with the Cross River State Newspaper Corporation, highlights the calamity that has struck the area, pointing fingers at the Navy's construction projects as the primary cause. This incident underscores the urgent need for intervention and assistance for the affected residents.

Advertisment

Triggering Disaster: Construction Without Forethought

The crisis began when the Nigerian Navy initiated construction for a hostel near the Navy Officers Wives Association Secondary School. According to Etcheri, this construction involved the use of bulldozers which inadvertently blocked the community's main water drainage channels. This obstruction led to a massive accumulation of water from surrounding Navy estates, eventually resulting in the collapse of a Navy-owned fence and unleashing a devastating flood and mudslide into the West Odamba community. Etcheri, having resided in the community for over eleven years, recounts never witnessing such destruction, emphasizing the scale and magnitude of the disaster.

Community's Plight and Pleas for Aid

Advertisment

The aftermath of the mudslide has left the community in shambles, with approximately hundreds of houses affected, displacing numerous residents and causing significant property damage. The situation is dire, with Etcheri calling on the Naval Officer's Wives Association and other relevant authorities to extend their support to the beleaguered community. The call for aid is not just a plea for immediate relief but a request for long-term solutions to prevent future disasters. The community's resilience is being tested, and without external assistance, the path to recovery appears daunting.

Broader Implications and the Call for Accountability

This incident in Calabar raises critical questions about the responsibility of military and other governmental entities in their construction endeavors, especially in areas prone to natural disasters. It highlights the necessity of thorough planning and environmental consideration before undertaking construction projects. Furthermore, it underscores the importance of community engagement and the need to listen to the voices of those who are directly affected by such developments. As the West Odamba community grapples with the aftermath of this disaster, the broader implications for policy, urban planning, and environmental protection cannot be ignored.

As reflections on this calamity ensue, it becomes imperative to consider the broader consequences of unchecked development and the importance of sustainable practices. The ordeal faced by the residents of West Odamba serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of our environments and the devastating impact of human actions when not carefully considered. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize the well-being of communities and the environment in their development plans, ensuring that tragedies like this do not recur.