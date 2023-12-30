en English
Disaster

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Balkan Region; Armenia Aids Earthquake-Stricken Turkey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:57 pm EST
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Balkan Region; Armenia Aids Earthquake-Stricken Turkey

An earthquake registering at a significant magnitude of 5.5 has sent tremors through the northwestern Balkan region, according to data provided by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The epicenter, recorded at a moderate depth of 10 km, was pinpointed at 44.29 degrees north latitude and 17.94 degrees east longitude. Despite the depth potentially dampening the degree of surface shaking, the quake was sufficiently potent to be experienced by residents across the region, triggering concern and driving individuals to seek refuge outdoors.

Local Authorities and Emergency Services Respond

In response to this seismic event, local authorities have swiftly moved into action to assess the consequences and strategize their response efforts. Emergency services have been mobilized to offer necessary support, prioritizing the safety and well-being of those affected. Although initial reports do not indicate casualties or significant infrastructural damage, these are early observations, and the full impact of the earthquake is still under evaluation.

Seismic Activity in the Balkan Region

The Balkan region is no stranger to seismic disturbances, owing to intricate tectonics. This recent earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the area’s susceptibility to natural disasters. Both national and international agencies specializing in disaster response and humanitarian aid are on standby, prepared to fortify local endeavours if the situation takes a turn for the worse.

Armenia’s Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake-Hit Turkey

In a parallel development, Armenia has extended humanitarian aid to Turkey, which was recently impacted by a catastrophic earthquake. This aid, crossing the long-closed border separating the two nations, consists of a 28-member search and rescue team and 100 tons of emergency aid packages, including food, medicine, and water. This marks a significant moment, as it is the first time this border has been utilized since 1988. Despite the strained history between Turkey and Armenia, this act of solidarity following the devastating earthquake that claimed at least 25,000 lives and injured thousands, signifies the potential for diplomatic interactions, which were resumed in 2021.

Disaster Europe
