Disaster

Lopez Obrador Expresses Solidarity with Ecuador, Condemns Violence in Daily Press Conference

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
On January 11, 2024, the Ecuadorian prison system spiraled into a severe crisis. Inmates took control of seven prisons, holding 178 individuals hostage and leading to 16 tragic fatalities. Responding to the escalating violence and the prison breakouts, President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency, authorizing the intervention of the Armed Forces to restore order. This turmoil has had repercussions beyond the nation’s borders, causing the cancellation of the highly anticipated meeting between President Daniel Noboa and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

During his daily press conference, Mexico’s head of state expressed solidarity with Ecuador, condemning the recent day of violence and expressing hope for restored peace. He affirmed support for the Ecuadorian people and government in this challenging situation.

Government of Mexico Condemns Organized Crime Violence in Ecuador

Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) has recently denounced acts of violence perpetrated by organized crime in Ecuador. The condemned incidents involve hostage-taking at a television station, as well as in prisons and universities. The President Lopez Obrador government expressed deep concern for the security situation in certain areas of Ecuador and strongly condemns the violence. Solidarity is extended to the Ecuadorian government and its people in the face of these challenges.

State of Emergency Declared

The crisis was triggered by the escape of a prominent crime group leader from prison, which ignited riots and a violent backlash from organized crime groups. President Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency, imposing a curfew and suspending certain constitutional rights. The government also declared an internal armed conflict, permitting the military to employ lethal force against these criminal groups.

Political Support and Long-term Uncertainties

These measures have garnered widespread political backing. However, the longevity and sustainability of the military intervention remain questionable. The escalating crisis has put the spotlight on the Ecuadorian government, particularly President Noboa, whose actions in the coming days will be closely watched by the international community.

 

 

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

