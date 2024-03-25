Landslide Triggers Deadly Stampede at Himachal Pradesh's Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh Shrine

Two devotees lost their lives and seven were injured in a tragic stampede at Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh shrine, a well-known spiritual site in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, following a landslide early Monday morning. This shrine, located approximately 40 km from Una in Mairi village, attracts throngs of visitors, especially those seeking spiritual remedies for possession by 'evil spirits'. The calamity struck as devotees gathered for the sacred bath in Charan Ganga during the Baba Vadbhag Singh fair, coinciding with the full moon, a time believed to hold special spiritual significance.

Chaos and Tragedy Amid Devotion

The incident unfolded around 5 am when several large stones dislodged from the mountain, hurtling towards the unsuspecting devotees at the holy spring. Panic ensued as the crowd, gathered for the sacred ritual, scrambled to evade the descending debris. This sudden turmoil led to a devastating stampede, resulting in injuries to nine individuals. The swift response from local authorities facilitated the immediate transfer of the injured to Civil Hospital Amb, where two devotees, identified as Billa and Balveer Chand from Faridkot, Punjab, succumbed to their injuries.

Immediate Response and Future Precautions

In the wake of the tragedy, law enforcement and medical teams were promptly mobilized to provide necessary aid and conduct further investigations. The injured survivors were divided between Una Zonal hospital and PGI Chandigarh for specialized treatment, as confirmed by ASP Sanjeev Bhatia. Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal announced a temporary prohibition on bathing rituals at the sacred Charan Ganga site, emphasizing public safety until the area is deemed secure. The police are also compiling eyewitness accounts to thoroughly understand the dynamics of the incident and prevent future occurrences.

Reflections on a Tragedy

This heartbreaking event serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of natural disasters and the importance of preparedness and safety measures in areas prone to such occurrences. As the community mourns the loss of life and rallies around the injured, there is a collective call for enhanced safety protocols to safeguard the faithful in their pursuit of spiritual solace. The tragedy at Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh shrine underscores the delicate balance between maintaining traditions and ensuring the wellbeing of all devotees against the backdrop of natural vulnerabilities.