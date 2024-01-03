en English
Disaster

Landslide in Bridgnorth: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Tranquility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Landslide in Bridgnorth: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Tranquility

On a typical evening in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, the routine tranquility was disrupted by a significant landslide that deposited up to 10 cubic metres of soil and brick into the gardens of four cottages on Railway Street. The landslide, spurred by the relentless heavy rainfall that has been affecting the area, struck with little warning.

The Immediate Response

The Bridgnorth Fire Station’s firefighters, alert and ready, responded to the emergency at 8.56 pm. Deploying every tool at their disposal, including state-of-the-art drone technology, they assessed the situation, ensuring there were no further immediate threats. They provided lighting assistance, illuminating the scene as they worked closely with the local authority to manage the incident.

The Mobilization of Resources

The response team was a well-oiled machine, with resources including one fire engine, the incident command unit, and the incident support unit, all under the watchful eye of an operations officer. Their collective aim was to minimize the damage and ensure the safety of Railway Street’s residents.

Storm Henk’s Impact

This incident was just one manifestation of the havoc wreaked by Storm Henk, which has resulted in more than 300 flood warnings in England. The storm’s gusts, reaching up to 81mph, have caused widespread travel disruption, flooding, and power cuts. The situation is so severe that the Environment Agency expects flooding in 37 areas of Lincolnshire. In Herefordshire, a village is experiencing severe and enduring flooding, with some roads closed and others only passable.

Disaster Europe Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

