Lake Norman Under Water Activity Advisory Due to Sewage Spill

On a recent Friday afternoon, an unexpected malfunction at a lift station resulted in a Water Activity Advisory for Lake Norman due to a sewage spill. The incident led to an estimated 200 gallons of untreated sewage entering the lake, sparking concerns about potential fecal contamination.

Unforeseen Contamination

The sewage spill, triggered by a contractor's accident, has introduced a harmful strain of blue-green algae, Lyngbya cyanobacteria, into the lake's ecosystem. This algae is estimated to cover approximately 10 acres of the lake, presenting a significant environmental challenge.

Precautionary Measures

In the wake of the incident, local residents and boaters have been advised to avoid entering the water and to refrain from engaging in any lake activities. This advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure aimed at preventing exposure to the potential fecal contamination.

Addressing the Situation

Efforts are underway to address the situation and mitigate the risk of further contamination. These measures include the collection and comprehensive testing of water samples from the lake. The Water Activity Advisory will remain in effect until the water quality is deemed safe and the threat of contamination has been fully neutralized.

Meanwhile, locals are voicing their concerns about the impact of this incident on swimmers, pets, and water activities. They are advocating for state funding to address the problem adequately. A community meeting has been scheduled to discuss potential solutions and funding opportunities for the treatment of Lake Norman.