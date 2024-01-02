en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ladysmith Floods: Over 20 Dead, Four Missing in South Africa’s Worst Flooding

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
Ladysmith Floods: Over 20 Dead, Four Missing in South Africa’s Worst Flooding

In a tragic display of nature’s fury, over 20 individuals have lost their lives, with four more reported missing in the severe flooding that has ravaged the Ladysmith area of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, over several days. The local police have confirmed these grim statistics as search and rescue operations continue at full tilt.

Unforgiving Floods Wreak Havoc

The floods have left a trail of devastation in their wake, severely impacting local infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods. Ladysmith, a small town in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, has borne the brunt of these flash floods. The catastrophe has led to the destruction of approximately 1,400 homes and washed away vehicles, leaving a community struggling to cope.

Rescue Operations and Rising Death Toll

Despite the relentless downpour, emergency services are working tirelessly to locate the missing persons and bring succor to those affected. The death toll, which currently stands at 22, is expected to rise as more bodies are recovered. The belongings found washed up near a river bank offer a somber testament to the calamity. Amidst this chaos, families are grappling with the heartbreaking loss of loved ones, with one family mourning the demise of seven members to the floodwaters.

Mobilizing Aid and the Road Ahead

As Ladysmith grapples with one of the worst floods in recent history, the focus shifts to disaster management and the need for improved support systems. The government and humanitarian organizations are rallying together, mobilizing resources to provide aid to the victims. As the community begins to recover from the disaster, there is a growing urgency to fortify against future calamities, especially as forecasts warn of further disruptive rains leading to additional flooding.

0
Africa Disaster Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ambush in Disputed Region Between Sudan and South Sudan Claims Six Lives

By Shivani Chauhan

Ethiopia Recognizes Somaliland: A Game Changing Agreement

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Africa in 2024: Youth, Elections, and Change

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Victory over Newcastle, Tops Premier League

By Salman Khan

Violence Escalates in Abyei Region: Six Dead in Ambush, Including Loca ...
@Africa · 52 mins
Violence Escalates in Abyei Region: Six Dead in Ambush, Including Loca ...
heart comment 0
Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement

By Dil Bar Irshad

Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement
Government Bolsters Intelligence Gathering in Rwenzori West with Strategic Mobility Enhancements

By Mazhar Abbas

Government Bolsters Intelligence Gathering in Rwenzori West with Strategic Mobility Enhancements
Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles

By Salman Khan

Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles
Uganda’s Debt Restructuring Practices Indicate Financial Distress, Economist Warns

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Uganda's Debt Restructuring Practices Indicate Financial Distress, Economist Warns
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
16 seconds
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
59 seconds
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
10 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
13 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
14 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
14 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
14 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
15 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
17 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
34 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app