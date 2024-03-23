Kolkata Tragedy: Toll Hits 11 as Rescue Ops Uncover Another Victim in Garden Reach Collapse

Four days following a devastating collapse of a five-storey building in Kolkata's densely populated Garden Reach area, the death toll tragically rose to 11. This increase came after rescue teams discovered the body of Abdul Rauf Nizami, a friend of the building's promoter, buried beneath the rubble. The incident, which occurred on Monday, has since seen the arrest of the promoter, Mohammad Wassi, under severe charges including murder and negligent construction, highlighting the dire consequences of flouting building regulations.

Investigation and Arrests

Shortly after the collapse, Kolkata Police took swift action, apprehending the building's promoter, Mohammad Wassi. Wassi faces multiple charges, including murder and attempt to murder, pointing to the grave implications of his alleged negligence. Investigation revealed that the construction lacked the necessary permissions for a five-storey structure, and poor quality materials were reportedly used. Subsequently, the landowner, on whose property the ill-fated building stood, was also arrested, underscoring a broader issue of accountability in construction practices.

Unfolding Tragedy

The construction of the collapsed building had been underway since December 2022 and comprised 16 apartments. Tragically, Abdul Rauf Nizami, also known as Sheru, became one of the 11 victims. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Nizami had managed to call his friends for help using his phone from beneath the debris shortly after the collapse. His body was recovered around Friday midnight, marking a somber conclusion to the frantic search efforts.

Response and Repercussions

In response to the tragedy, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) established a seven-member committee to thoroughly investigate the collapse. This probe aims to scrutinize the legality of the land ownership, the quality of construction materials used, and the role of sanctioning authorities, among other factors. The committee has been tasked with submitting its findings within seven days, a move that underscores the urgency and importance of addressing the lapses that led to this catastrophe.

The collapse of the building in the Garden Reach area is not just a tragic event but a wake-up call. It highlights the critical need for stringent adherence to construction regulations and the importance of accountability at all levels of building promotion and construction. As the city mourns the loss of lives, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of negligence and the paramount importance of safety standards in construction practices. The findings of the KMC's probe committee are eagerly awaited, with the hope that they will pave the way for more rigorous enforcement of construction regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.