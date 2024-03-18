Kolkata Tragedy: Death Toll Hits 10 in Illegal Building Collapse, Calls for Accountability Rise

In a heart-wrenching incident in Kolkata's Garden Reach area, a five-storey under-construction building tragically collapsed, claiming the lives of 10 individuals and leaving several injured. This catastrophe has sparked a widespread outcry over unchecked illegal constructions, with locals, officials, and political leaders pointing fingers and demanding justice.

Advertisment

Chronology of a Tragedy

The collapse occurred without warning, burying residents and construction workers under rubble. Immediate rescue operations were launched, with more than 20 people being pulled from the debris so far. Eyewitness accounts suggest the building fell onto adjacent residences, exacerbating the casualty toll. Mayor Firhad Hakim highlighted the administration's ongoing efforts to address illegal construction, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the site, promising stern action against those flouting building regulations. However, with rescue operations continuing, the fear looms that the death toll could rise further.

Political and Public Outcry

Advertisment

The tragedy has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition leaders criticizing the state government's handling of illegal constructions. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, has called for increased compensation for the victims and stringent action against those responsible. Meanwhile, Governor CV Anand Bose and various political figures have condemned the negligence leading to such disasters. The incident has brought to the forefront the rampant issue of illegal buildings in Kolkata, with locals alleging a lack of enforcement and proper distancing between constructions.

Future Implications and Calls for Reform

In the aftermath of this devastating event, there is a clamor for accountability and reform. The state government has announced compensation for the victims and injured, but many argue that this is not enough. The incident underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of construction codes and regulations, along with a comprehensive review of existing buildings for safety compliance. As the city mourns the loss of lives, the demand for justice and preventative measures to avoid similar tragedies in the future grows louder.