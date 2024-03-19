Kolkata Building Collapse: Death Toll Hits 10, Several Homeless, Illegal Construction Blamed

The tragic collapse of a five-storey under-construction building in Garden Reach, Kolkata, has resulted in 10 fatalities, rendering many homeless. This incident, occurring late at night on March 17, highlights the perilous state of illegal constructions within the city. The building, situated on Azhar Molla Lane, Metiabruz, not only claimed lives but also led to the evacuation of nearby residences due to safety concerns.

Immediate Response and Rescue Operations

In the aftermath of the collapse, emergency services, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were deployed to the scene. Despite narrow alleys complicating access, rescuers worked tirelessly to sift through the rubble in hope of finding survivors. The operations were painstaking, with locals and NDRF personnel coordinating efforts to clear the way for machinery. This collective endeavor underscored the community's resilience amidst tragedy. Arrests, including that of the landowner, Md. Sarfaraz alias Pappu, indicate an ongoing investigation into the culpability of those behind the illegal construction.

The Human Cost

The collapse has taken a significant toll, with the loss of 10 lives, including workers and residents of adjacent shanties. Among the deceased were individuals from various districts, underscoring the wide-reaching impact of this disaster. The survivors, some of whom are hospitalized, face uncertain futures, with homes destroyed and livelihoods upended. This tragic event has left a mark on the community, prompting a reevaluation of building practices and regulations within the area.

Government Response and Public Outcry

In response to the catastrophe, political figures and government officials have voiced their concerns over illegal constructions. Kolkata's Mayor has criticized the proliferation of such buildings, calling it a "social evil." Amidst public outcry for accountability and reform, there are calls for a thorough audit of illegal structures, particularly in the affected ward. The incident has ignited a debate on urban planning, safety, and the enforcement of building codes, with citizens demanding decisive action to prevent future tragedies.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by unauthorized construction. As the city mourns, there is a collective call for reflection, reform, and a commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all its residents. The path forward will require concerted efforts from all stakeholders to address the underlying issues that led to this disaster.