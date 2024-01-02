en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Japan quake: Rescuers rush to reach survivors

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Japan quake: Rescuers rush to reach survivors

Massive Earthquake Shakes Japan

Japan was hit by a devastating earthquake on New Year’s Day that measured a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The quake struck in the middle of the afternoon, causing a massive upheaval as buildings were destroyed, roads were collapsed, and power was cut off to countless households. Coastal areas were particularly hit as tsunami waves emerged, taking with them an unfortunate barrage of cars and residential properties, pushing these into the waters of Japan’s west coast.

National Responders Rise to The Challenge

In response, thousands of forces were deployed across the nation. These included army personnel, firefighters, and police officers, all working together to assist in rescue and recovery operations, particularly in the hardest-hit region of the Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture. Despite the overwhelming efforts, the severe condition of the infrastructure has proven to be a formidable obstacle in the rescue mission.

The wreckage has rendered roads inaccessible, obstructing easy access to the site of devastation. The railway services, ferries, and flights have also been suspended because of the damages incurred. Noto airport was closed due to heavy damages to its runway and terminal, leaving 500 people stranded in their vehicles within the parking lot. The challenges faced by the rescue teams have shaken as they race against time to reach and assist the victims.

(Read Also: Japan’s Noto Peninsula Hit by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Causing Devastation)

Government Efforts in the Wake of Tragedy

The Prime Minister, underlining the urgency of the situation, emphasized the absolute necessity of a rapid response. He stated that the ongoing operation is quite literally a race against time, to ensure the safety of those affected by the disaster. The obstruction caused by damaged roads has made rescues in the northern part of the Noto peninsula particularly challenging.

Helicopter surveys found numerous fires and large-scale damage, increasing the overall threat and creating further hurdles in the rescue operations. The authorities have confirmed that at least 30 deaths were a direct outcome of the devastating earthquake, with the city of Wajima, located near the epicenter, accounting for half of the fatalities.

(Read Also: Japan Reels Under the Aftermath of a 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake)

Residual Effects of the Catastrophe

Concerning the broader implications of the disaster, officials are facing grave difficulties in fully assessing the situation’s magnitude. The infrastructure damage, along with the immediate risks associated with the quake, including power outages, destruction of households, and increased coastal exposure due to tsunamis, has resulted in larger-scale complications that amplify the challenges faced during the disaster response.

The Path to Recovery

As the new day dawns in the aftermath of this heartbreaking disaster, the courage and solidarity of an entire nation are manifested in its compassionate response. The path to recovery might be long, but the spirit of unity and resilience continues to guide the way, shining brightly amidst trying times.

Read More 

0
Disaster Japan Watch Now
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Western Japan Shaken by Series of Powerful Earthquakes: 30 Dead, Infrastructure Damage Reported

By Shivani Chauhan

Jr NTR Expresses Shock Over Japan Earthquakes; Stays Committed to Upcoming Film 'Devara'

By BNN Correspondents

Australian Defence Force Deployed as Flooding Ravages Southeast Queensland

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Unfolding Trauma and Resilience

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Central Japan Rocked by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: A Humanitarian Crisi ...
@Accidents · 52 mins
Central Japan Rocked by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: A Humanitarian Crisi ...
heart comment 0
Relentless rains wreak havoc across Australia’s east

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Relentless rains wreak havoc across Australia's east
Deadly Earthquake in Central Japan Highlights Seismic Vulnerability

By BNN Correspondents

Deadly Earthquake in Central Japan Highlights Seismic Vulnerability
New Year’s Day Earthquake in Japan: A Grim Reminder of the Need for Disaster Preparedness

By Waqas Arain

New Year's Day Earthquake in Japan: A Grim Reminder of the Need for Disaster Preparedness
Queensland Rolls Out Concessional Loans for Storm-Hit Small Businesses

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Rolls Out Concessional Loans for Storm-Hit Small Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
30 seconds
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
1 min
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
10 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
13 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
14 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
14 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
15 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
15 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
17 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
34 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app