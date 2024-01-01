en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Japan Braces for Potential Tsunami Following Series of Earthquakes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Japan Braces for Potential Tsunami Following Series of Earthquakes

Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture is currently under a significant tsunami warning following a series of earthquakes, the strongest of which measured a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The Japan Meteorological Agency has extended this warning to the coastal regions of Niigata and Toyama prefectures. The grim forecast suggests that the impending tsunami could reach heights of up to 5 meters.

The Rising Tides

Wajima city in Ishikawa has already experienced a tsunami measuring 1.2 meters, while Kashizawaki city recorded a 40cm wave. National broadcaster NHK has urged residents to evacuate to higher ground or seek refuge atop nearby buildings.

Power Outages And Rising Sea Levels

The earthquakes have resulted in power outages in over 36,000 houses in Japan and caused sea level rises off South Korea’s eastern province of Gangwon. While there is a nuclear plant in the affected area, no irregularities have been reported so far.

Lessons From History

The chief cabinet secretary of Japan has advised continued evacuation and preparedness for possible further quakes, citing the 2011 disaster in northeastern Japan. That catastrophic event resulted in 18,000 deaths and triggered nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. As the nation braces for another potential disaster, the shadow of the past looms, reminding us of the power of nature and the resilience of humanity.

0
Disaster Japan Watch Now Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tsunami Threat Warning Issued in Vladivostok Following Japanese Earthquake

By Safak Costu

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan: Fires, Destruction, and Ongoing Rescue Operations

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquakes Shake Western Japan, Disrupting High-Speed Rail Services

By BNN Correspondents

X Corp's Role in Mitigating the Aftermath of Japan's 2024 Tsunami Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

First Bushfire Emergency Warning for 2024 Declared in Western Australi ...
@Australia · 1 hour
First Bushfire Emergency Warning for 2024 Declared in Western Australi ...
heart comment 0
Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan
Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services, Stranding Travelers

By Justice Nwafor

Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services, Stranding Travelers
Chancellor Scholz Visits Flood-Stricken Verden, Urges Unity Amid Crisis

By Nitish Verma

Chancellor Scholz Visits Flood-Stricken Verden, Urges Unity Amid Crisis
Christmas Day Tragedy: Deadly Fire Engulfs Romanian Guesthouse

By Momen Zellmi

Christmas Day Tragedy: Deadly Fire Engulfs Romanian Guesthouse
Latest Headlines
World News
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
41 seconds
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
1 min
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
3 mins
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
7 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
12 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
19 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
19 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
20 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
41 seconds
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
19 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
33 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
48 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
51 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
54 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
54 mins
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
55 mins
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year's Eve
57 mins
Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app