Japan Braces for Potential Aftershocks Following Series of Earthquakes

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Japan is no stranger to seismic activity, but a recent series of earthquakes that rocked the western regions of the country has heightened the residents’ anxieties. The aftermath of these powerful earthquakes has left at least eight people dead, damaged buildings, vehicles, and boats, and triggered a series of aftershocks that continue to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas.

Onset of the Seismic Events

The seismic event began with a formidable earthquake of 7.5 magnitude striking central Japan. The quake led to buildings collapsing, fires breaking out, and tsunami alerts being issued. The first waves were reported to have struck the coast just over ten minutes later. In response, the defense ministry dispatched 1,000 military personnel to assist in rescue and recovery efforts.

In the wake of this devastating incident, another earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast. This seismic activity led to the death of four individuals and triggered tsunamis and fires in the Ishikawa prefecture.

Unrelenting Aftershocks

These initial earthquakes were followed by a series of strong aftershocks. Japan’s weather agency has warned that powerful aftershocks could continue to occur over the next three days to a week. This warning has put the already affected areas on high alert for potential building collapses and landslides.

These aftershocks have disrupted public transportation, with bullet trains and flights being cancelled. Additionally, about 32,500 homes have lost power in the Ishikawa prefecture. The quake was felt in a wide area from Hokkaido in northern Japan to Kyushu in the country’s southwest.

Tsunami Warnings and Evacuation Measures

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued major tsunami warnings for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu, as well as for the northern island of Hokkaido. However, the warnings were downgraded several hours later, and all tsunami warnings had been lifted by early Tuesday.

Despite the lifting of the warnings, the Japan Meteorological Agency has cautioned that more major quakes could impact the area over the next few days. People who had to evacuate their homes have sought refuge in auditoriums, schools, and community centers.

As Japan braces for potential aftershocks and possibly more earthquakes, the world watches with anticipation and hope for the safety of its people.

Automotive Disaster Weather
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

