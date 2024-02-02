Jammu-Srinagar Highway Partially Reopens After Two-Day Closure

The Jammu-Srinagar highway, a vital artery of connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, has partially reopened for traffic after being shut for two consecutive days due to harsh weather conditions. Heavy snowfall had rendered the highway impracticable, resulting in the closure.

Highway Reopens, Vehicles Clearing Underway

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police, via a social media post, announced that efforts are in progress to clear the backlog of stranded vehicles. Commuters have been strongly advised to proceed with caution. The advisory pinpointed certain specific challenges, including a single-lane section near Sherbibi and treacherous conditions in several areas due to the slippery nature of the road surface.

The Impact of Weather Conditions

The Srinagar-Jammu National highway had been partially closed due to significant snowfall and incidences of stone shooting at various locations. Restoration work is currently ongoing at several spots on the highway, and the public has been advised to defer journeys until the road is completely safe for travel. The snowfall has also led to the closure of other roads connecting remote areas in north Kashmir, with snow clearance operations in progress.

Other Noteworthy Developments in the Region

While the attention is centred around the highway's closure and subsequent reopening, other significant developments in the region cannot be overlooked. In Jammu, two police officers were suspended following a case of custodial death. The recent budget saw an allocation of Rs 37,277 crore to Jammu and Kashmir. Traffic authorities in Srinagar cancelled 36 licenses and registration certificates due to various traffic violations, underlining the administration's commitment to maintaining law and order.