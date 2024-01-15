en English
Disaster

Icelandic Town Evacuated as Volcano Erupts, Threatening Safety and Properties

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:54 pm EST
Icelandic Town Evacuated as Volcano Erupts, Threatening Safety and Properties

In a dramatic turn of events, a volcano in southwest Iceland has erupted, leading to the evacuation of the nearby town of Grindavík. The eruption propelled molten lava towards the town, setting multiple houses ablaze and posing an imminent threat to the community.

Unfolding Disaster in Grindavík

The eruption pierced the barriers erected to prevent lava from encroaching upon Grindavík, leading to the Icelandic Civil Protection Agency raising its alert level to ’emergency.’ This marks the fifth eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula in two years, and the second in less than a month, causing two fissures to form near the town. In the wake of the unfolding disaster, authorities promptly enforced a mandatory evacuation of the community.

Immediate Response and Measures

As the event escalated, live images from TV broadcaster RUV revealed jets of glowing orange lava spilling out into the town. In response, Iceland’s president addressed the nation and the alert level was further elevated. The nearby geothermal plant is under close scrutiny by officials, given its proximity to the erupting volcano. An Icelandic Coast Guard helicopter was also dispatched to monitor the situation from above.

Impact and Aftermath

The eruption set off a chain reaction of evacuations, with 60 households – approximately 10% of the town’s population – relocated so far. The National Commissioner of Police enforced an evacuation order in response to volcanic fissures opening on roads in the area. Despite the chaos, experts reassure that the eruption poses no immediate threat to human life. However, the evacuation order is expected to remain in effect for the next three weeks. The scale of magma released is comparable to a previous eruption in December, reminding the world of Iceland’s volatile geology.

As this crisis continues to unfold, the focus remains on the immediate safety of Grindavík’s residents and the ongoing efforts to mitigate the disaster’s impact.

Disaster Safety
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

