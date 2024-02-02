Historic Drought Spurs Water Restrictions in Catalonia, Spain

In the face of a historical drought, Catalonia, a northeastern region of Spain, has tightened its water restrictions which will impact around six million people spread across 200 villages and towns. These measures include prohibitions on activities such as car washing and filling swimming pools. The severity of the water shortage is highlighted by the fact that the region's reservoirs have dropped below 16% of their full capacity, leading the government to declare a drought emergency.

Emergency Measures Amid Record Drought

The extreme water scarcity is a result of three consecutive years of inadequate rainfall, causing the reservoir levels to reach critically low levels. Pere Aragones, the head of the regional government, announced immediate water-saving restrictions. These measures extend beyond households and affect municipalities, farmers, and businesses as well.

The emergency measures entail a reduction in the daily water allowance for households and local councils, from 210 to 200 litres per person. In the event of a worsening drought, this limit may further drop to 180 litres, and eventually 160 litres. Some of the restrictions include a ban on the use of fresh water in swimming pools, washing cars can only be done with recycled water, public gardens can only be irrigated with groundwater, and industries and farms face stricter restrictions.

Climate Change Exacerbating Water Scarcity

The drought spells a grim situation for Catalonia, with some small communities already without drinking water for months. If the drought persists for another year, the situation could turn catastrophic. One resident voiced concern over the lack of awareness regarding water scarcity and the role of climate change in exacerbating the situation. In anticipation of the situation worsening, regional authorities are considering importing fresh water by boat.