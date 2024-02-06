Guard's Life Claimed by Building Collapse in Kota

On a regular day in Kota, Rajasthan, an unexpected and tragic incident unfolded, shattering the peace of the Deikheda area of Bundi district. A building, standing vacant for a while, crumbled to the ground, taking with it the life of a 45-year-old guard named Jugdish Sharma.

Swift Rescue Operation

Following the sudden collapse, the Kota Municipal Corporation and civil defence teams sprang into action, launching a swift rescue operation. Their efforts led to the successful extraction of Sharma, severely injured and buried under the debris. He was immediately rushed to the New Medical College Hospital for critical medical attention.

A Life Lost in the Debris

Despite the tireless efforts of the medical team, Sharma's injuries proved fatal. His wife, Santosh, who also worked at the same building, had a narrow escape. Feeling the tremors of the building, she managed to flee just in time, while Sharma, who was deep in sleep, was trapped under the collapsing structure, leading to his unfortunate demise.

The Aftermath

As a precautionary measure, the house adjacent to the collapsed building was evacuated to prevent further casualties. The police confirmed that no other individuals were suspected to be trapped in the debris. Sharma's body was taken to a mortuary and a post-mortem was scheduled for the following Wednesday morning.

The incident has left the community shaken, raising concerns about the safety and integrity of other structures in the vicinity. The building, owned by Gagendra Singh, had previously served as a residence for students. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, but the incident has undoubtedly left a void in the heart of the Bundi district, and a long shadow over the city of Kota.