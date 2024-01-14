GPPi Mid-Term Report Evaluates REAP’s Effectiveness and Future Direction

In the realm of disaster preparedness and response, the Risk-informed Early Action Partnership (REAP) has emerged as a key player. A mid-term report by the Global Public Policy Institute (GPPi) has shed light on the partnership’s effectiveness and its contributions to the field of early action.

REAP’s Contributions to Early Action

Since its inception in 2019, REAP has been instrumental in making strides toward its ambitious goal of making 1 billion people safer from disasters by 2025. The GPPi report affirms that REAP has facilitated global commitments, demonstrated effective influence at the country level, and advanced collaboration among partners. These achievements underscore the partnership’s pivotal role in advancing early warning and early action.

Strengths of the Partnership

The report identifies several key strengths of REAP. These include its effectiveness as a convener, its high-reaching targets, and its ability to attract new members. It also highlights the partnership’s success in establishing strong connections, developing knowledge products, and having an effective Secretariat. These strengths have enabled REAP to make significant progress towards its goal and have positioned it as a leader in the field.

Challenges Facing REAP

Despite its achievements, REAP faces several challenges. Diverging expectations among partners and a lack of adequate representation from the Global South are among the key issues. Some of the partnership’s working groups have also been cited as ineffective. These challenges underscore the need for REAP to refine its strategies and further strengthen its operations.

REAP’s Future Direction

While partners believe in REAP’s role beyond 2025, there is a call for clarity on its future direction. This should be decided through an inclusive, partner-led process. As the partnership navigates the challenges ahead, it must continue to build on its strengths and make strides toward its ambitious goal.