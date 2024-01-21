Ghana Red Cross Society Steps Up Disaster Relief in Flood-Hit Savannah Region

In the aftermath of the devastating floods that hit the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region in late 2021, the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has sprung into action, providing much-needed disaster relief to the affected families. Over the weekend, 275 families in Buipe were the first to receive the relief items, with distributions continuing on Sunday and Monday to Kekali No 4, Kopedake, Kafuliworide, Adape, and Centre at Tuliwe, ultimately reaching a total of 500 families.

Relief Items and Cash Grants

Each family received a package of relief items, comprising dignity and hygiene kits, insecticide-treated bed nets, blankets, and two 20-litre water gallons. Furthermore, in the coming weeks, vulnerable groups such as persons living with disabilities, pregnant women, and the elderly are set to receive cash grants of up to GHS4,000.00 to aid in restoring their livelihoods.

The Black Volta Flood Disaster

The disaster relief operation is in response to the flood disaster caused by the Black Volta river overflowing due to torrential rains, resulting in the displacement of over 3,000 people. The GRCS, led by its Secretary General, Mr. Solomon Gayoni Gbolo, has underscored the importance of this relief operation for health, wellbeing, and livelihood restoration.

Challenges in Mobilizing Relief

Despite the urgency and necessity of the mission, Mr. Gbolo has noted challenges in mobilizing relief due to donor fatigue and economic difficulties. Nonetheless, the GRCS is committed to reaching its goal of aiding 12,000 affected people from 2,000 households in the broader disaster relief operation.

Need for Early Action Programs

Mr. Noor Baya Pwani, Programme Coordinator of the International Federation of the Red Cross, has emphasized the need for early action programs to mitigate disaster losses. Echoing this sentiment, Member of Parliament Mr. John Abdulai Jinapor has advocated for the construction of new houses on higher ground to prevent future flood impacts.

As the relief operation progresses, beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for the support that will aid in their recovery, illustrating the vital role of the GRCS in providing disaster relief and supporting community resilience.