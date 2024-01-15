Forsyth County Officials Urge Residents to Prepare Disaster Supply Kits Amid Storm Warnings

As winter weather warnings unfold across north Georgia, county officials in Forsyth are urging residents to prepare disaster supply kits. These kits, designed to sustain individuals and families for a minimum of three days, are a critical lifeline in the face of storms and other emergencies. They should contain vital items that ensure safety, hydration, communication, and sanitation during challenging times.

Essential Items for Disaster Preparedness

Key components of these kits include a gallon of water per person per day, a necessity for hydration and hygiene. A battery-powered or hand-crank radio, coupled with a NOAA Weather Radio with extra batteries, ensures that emergency broadcasts reach households even if power lines are disrupted. Plastic sheeting and duct tape are also suggested for makeshift sheltering, providing some defense against the elements when traditional sheltering options are compromised. Personal hygiene products, such as moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties, are also integral to maintaining sanitation standards during a crisis.

Considerations for Pet Owners and Essential Family Documents

Pet owners are advised to include pet food, additional water supplies, toys, and vaccination records in their kits. These additions ensure the wellbeing of pets during emergencies. Furthermore, safeguarding important family documents, such as insurance policies and identification, is vital. These documents should be kept in a waterproof container, along with cash or traveler's checks, to be easily accessible yet protected from potential damage.

Additional Recommendations

Emergency reference materials, such as a first aid book, are recommended, as they can provide lifesaving information in the absence of professional medical assistance. Sleeping bags or warm blankets provide warmth in cold weather conditions, whilst household chlorine bleach can be utilized for water purification if necessary. Finally, the kit should also contain mess kits, paper goods for eating, writing supplies, and books or games to keep children occupied during an emergency.