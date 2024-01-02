Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services, Stranding Thousands

Disruptions swelled in the Eurostar service, the high-speed train connecting London with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, as flooding led to the cancellation of all trains on Saturday. The issue stemmed from waterlogged tunnels near Ebbsfleet International in Kent, which obstructed the high-speed rail line. By Sunday, the situation was wrestled under control by engineers, who managed to render at least one tunnel usable again. However, Eurostar issued warnings to customers about potential delays due to speed restrictions and anticipated congestion at stations.

Flood Fallout Leaves Thousands Stranded

The cancellations, which affected an estimated 30,000 passengers, sparked a tumultuous situation. Many travellers were left stranded across mainland Europe, while others at St Pancras station in London scrambled to arrange accommodations or alternative travel plans. The cause of the flooding remains under investigation. Despite initial speculations by a water company, there was no evidence to suggest a burst pipe in the tunnel’s fire safety system.

Eurostar Apologises for New Year Chaos

Eurostar expressed its apologies for the inconvenience, particularly given the significance of the New Year holiday period. The company offered options for refunds or alternative travel dates to impacted travellers. While services resumed and the first train left London St Pancras International at 8:00 am GMT, speed restrictions and delays due to the flooding persisted. The disruption led to the cancellation of at least 14 trips, marking the second blow for Eurostar customers during the holiday season, following a previous strike action.

Resumption of Services Amid Ongoing Investigation

Despite the resumption of services, the aftermath of the flood-induced chaos lingers. Engineers, who stated they had never seen such a large volume of water in the tunnels, managed to control the water levels, allowing the resumption of train services with speed restrictions in place. As the investigation into the cause of the flooding continues, backed by the removal of millions of gallons of water since Friday, Eurostar continues its efforts to support affected customers, promising full resumption of services and clearing the backlog of stranded passengers.