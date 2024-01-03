en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Flooded Futures: West Bromwich Residents Battle with Persistent Flooding

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Flooded Futures: West Bromwich Residents Battle with Persistent Flooding

In the heart of West Bromwich, a community in Greets Green, Millward Street, is grappling with an issue that has persisted for more than half a decade. The residents are wading through a sea of hardships due to an incessantly blocked drain and recurring heavy rain. This unrelenting duel with nature and infrastructure has resulted in surface water flooding, leaving homes and gardens ravaged and residents exasperated.

Personal Consequences of Flooding

At the forefront of the community’s outcry is 85-year-old Naran Patel. A bereaved father and retired mechanic, Patel’s grief is compounded by the flooding that has disturbed his peace. He was unable to observe a crucial funeral tradition for his deceased son, as the flooded street prevented the hearse from passing through. This poignant incident underscores the personal toll that the flooding issue has taken on the residents.

Financial Toll and the Call for Accountability

Patel also raised concerns about the financial burden that the residents are shouldering. They are paying for house insurance, council tax, and water bills without receiving the corresponding services. The community’s concerns are not just about the immediate inconvenience and financial strain; they also highlight the residents’ desire for accountability and resolution from the responsible authorities.

Blame Game and Absence of Clear Solutions

The complexity of the situation is heightened by the blame game unfolding between the council and the water company. The authorities are deflecting responsibility, leaving the residents caught in a predicament without a clear solution. This tug-of-war has left the community in a state of uncertainty and distress, with their homes and lives held hostage by the flooding.

This unfolding narrative of Greets Green is a tale of a community battling against the elements and the system. At its heart, it is a story of resilience and the struggle for accountability. The residents, led by individuals like Naran Patel, continue to demand action and resolution, serving as a stark reminder of the human cost of infrastructural deficiencies.

0
Disaster Local News Weather
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philippine Senator Bong Go Extends Condolences to Japan Post Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Fire Engulfs Historic Building in Riga, Disrupts Traffic

By Salman Khan

Villagers in Mukim Keluang Battle Severe Water Disruption, Showcase Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Revised Timetable for 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination Announced

By BNN Correspondents

House Fire in Somers, Connecticut Engages Multiple Fire Departments ...
@Disaster · 21 mins
House Fire in Somers, Connecticut Engages Multiple Fire Departments ...
heart comment 0
GSDF Assists Shika Residents Amid Severe Water Outage Post Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

GSDF Assists Shika Residents Amid Severe Water Outage Post Earthquake
West Palm Beach Resident in Property Dispute with School District

By Geeta Pillai

West Palm Beach Resident in Property Dispute with School District
Alabama’s City of Foley to Construct Saferoom for First Responders

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Alabama's City of Foley to Construct Saferoom for First Responders
New Year’s Day Rains Cause Significant Damage in OR Tambo District

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day Rains Cause Significant Damage in OR Tambo District
Latest Headlines
World News
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
9 seconds
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
18 seconds
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
28 seconds
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
39 seconds
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
43 seconds
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
47 seconds
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
52 seconds
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
53 seconds
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
55 seconds
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app