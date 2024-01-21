Flood-Damaged Cars: A Bargain or a Money Pit?

Floods have left their mark beyond the apparent landscape devastation. An unexpected consequence of these natural disasters has been a proliferation of flood-damaged cars on the market. Their alluringly low prices have potential buyers contemplating whether to take the plunge. However, these vehicles carry an array of hidden risks, potentially turning a bargain into a money pit.

Recognising Flood-Damaged Cars

Flood-damaged cars typically find their way to private sales as most dealers steer clear of them. The extent of damage hinges on whether the car was driven through deep water or submerged while parked. The former can trigger engine failure and compromise the electronics, brakes, suspension, and exhaust system. In contrast, a stationary car steeped in floodwater may suffer a ruined interior, escalating into mould growth and electrical issues.

Identifying Signs of Water Damage

Technical expert Greg Carter warns about the complexities of drying out a car's interior. He suggests keen buyers look for damp carpets, steamed-up windows, and the distinct, musty smell of moisture. But physical checks should not stop there. Prospective owners must also investigate under the bonnet for evidence of water ingestion and verify that all electrical features are in working order.

The Importance of a History Check

A history check can reveal if a car has been written off by insurers. However, this won't necessarily flag all flood-damaged cars. Those that have been flooded but not claimed on insurance can easily slip through. According to insurance write-off categories, flood-damaged cars can vary from Category A, deemed unsuitable for road use, to Category N, involving non-structural damage.

With the influx of flood-damaged cars in the market, buyers must exercise caution and fully comprehend any damage's extent before considering a purchase. The allure of a low price should not overshadow the potential risks, especially if the car hasn't undergone professional repairs.