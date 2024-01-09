en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Fire Outbreak at Dome Market: A Call for Improved Fire Safety

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Fire Outbreak at Dome Market: A Call for Improved Fire Safety

In a recent incident that sent shockwaves through the community, a fire blazed through the Dome Market, one of the critical nerve centres of local commerce. The flames, unfettered and fierce, left a trail of destruction, consuming numerous stalls and shops within the market’s heart.

Fire’s Fury Unleashed

The inferno, whose cause remains under investigation, reportedly broke out at the Dome Market on January 7, 2024. The Ghana National Fire Service responded to the scene, embarking on a desperate race against time to contain the rapidly spreading flames. The congested market served as a formidable challenge, hindering the firefighting efforts. Despite these obstacles, they managed to save properties worth over $500.

Aftermath of the Blaze

The grim aftermath revealed that at least fifty shops were reduced to ashes, a stark testament to fire’s destructive power. The charred remnants of stalls and the loss of goods have caused a significant blow to many vendors and business owners, putting a sudden halt to their livelihoods.

Call for Safety Measures

The absence of a fire station in the vicinity has brought the issue of fire safety sharply into focus. The harrowing incident has triggered calls from the community and local authorities for the government to prioritize the establishment of a fire station in the area. This measure, they argue, would ensure a swifter response in the future and aid in preventing such incidents.

As the market vendors grapple with the task of rebuilding in the wake of this catastrophic event, the support of the community and potential aid from government agencies are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the recovery process. Amidst the rubble, the resilience of those affected shines as a beacon of hope, a potent reminder of the human spirit’s indomitable strength.

0
Disaster Fire Local News
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
3 mins ago
Ishikawa Prefecture Disaster: Over 25,000 Seek Refuge in Evacuation Centers
In the wake of a devastating disaster, over 25,000 individuals have found solace in evacuation centers across Ishikawa Prefecture. This massive displacement has been instigated by a severe earthquake of 7.6 magnitude that shattered the tranquility of the region, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Impact of the Earthquake The tremors resulted in
Ishikawa Prefecture Disaster: Over 25,000 Seek Refuge in Evacuation Centers
Maintenance Work by Rand Water Leads to Supply Disruption in Sandton
3 hours ago
Maintenance Work by Rand Water Leads to Supply Disruption in Sandton
Japan to Double Budget Reserves for Earthquake Reconstruction
6 hours ago
Japan to Double Budget Reserves for Earthquake Reconstruction
Over 25,000 Evacuees in Ishikawa Prefecture: Welfare Evacuation Centers Provide Support
1 hour ago
Over 25,000 Evacuees in Ishikawa Prefecture: Welfare Evacuation Centers Provide Support
Fire Displaces Over 70 in Annapolis Shelter: A City on Edge and Hopeful
2 hours ago
Fire Displaces Over 70 in Annapolis Shelter: A City on Edge and Hopeful
Lower Grand Lagoon, Florida: Tornado Aftermath and the Path to Recovery
2 hours ago
Lower Grand Lagoon, Florida: Tornado Aftermath and the Path to Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
GES Bans Skin Bleaching in Schools: A Stand Against Harmful Beauty Standards
5 mins
GES Bans Skin Bleaching in Schools: A Stand Against Harmful Beauty Standards
Challenges Mount as Junts per Catalunya Threatens Key Legislative Approvals in Spain
6 mins
Challenges Mount as Junts per Catalunya Threatens Key Legislative Approvals in Spain
Local Racer's Resilience Tested in 2024 Dakar Rally Stage
8 mins
Local Racer's Resilience Tested in 2024 Dakar Rally Stage
Township Rollers Strengthens Squad with Addition of Thabiso Mokenkoane
11 mins
Township Rollers Strengthens Squad with Addition of Thabiso Mokenkoane
Wateva Boyz FC Claims Victory in Cayo Football Association 2023 Under 13 Youth Tournament
13 mins
Wateva Boyz FC Claims Victory in Cayo Football Association 2023 Under 13 Youth Tournament
Alarming Rise in Substance Use-Related Cardiovascular Deaths: A Divergent Trend
16 mins
Alarming Rise in Substance Use-Related Cardiovascular Deaths: A Divergent Trend
Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium: Preparing for AFCON 2023-24
21 mins
Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium: Preparing for AFCON 2023-24
Israel, Hamas Engage in New Hostage Swap Talks in Cairo
26 mins
Israel, Hamas Engage in New Hostage Swap Talks in Cairo
Malta's New Cabinet: A Hefty Price Tag for the Largest in History
26 mins
Malta's New Cabinet: A Hefty Price Tag for the Largest in History
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
34 mins
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
39 mins
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
51 mins
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
53 mins
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
55 mins
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
2 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
2 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
2 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
Tragic Fall: Young Construction Worker Dies in Dhaka's Badda Area
2 hours
Tragic Fall: Young Construction Worker Dies in Dhaka's Badda Area

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app