en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Fire Breaks Out at Emporio Hotel in Acapulco, Guests Evacuated Safely

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 4, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST | Updated: Jan 4, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Fire Breaks Out at Emporio Hotel in Acapulco, Guests Evacuated Safely

In an alarming incident, a fire ignited on the top floor of the Emporio hotel in Acapulco, Guerrero, causing widespread panic amidst the guests and staff. The fire erupted on Wednesday, January 3, just before 1:30 p.m., rapidly escalating into an emergency situation.

Swift Response to the Emergency

A swift response was triggered by the local firefighting units along with Army and Navy personnel, who arrived at the scene immediately. The fire, which started in a room on the 12th floor of the Joya Tower, is believed to have spread through air conditioning vents. Amidst the chaos, guests on floors 10-12 were promptly evacuated, ensuring their safety.

Damage and Rescue

Despite the rapid spread of the fire, it was eventually contained to one room, thanks to the efficient efforts of the emergency services. The incident led to some distress amongst the hotel staff, with at least ten workers requiring medical attention due to nervous breakdowns following the evacuation. However, there were no reports of physical injuries or fatalities associated with the fire.

A Hotel Rebounding from Past Misfortunes

The Emporio hotel, a part of the Right-handed Group, has a long history and boasts 16 luxurious hotels across Mexico. The property recently reopened after suffering significant damage from Hurricane Otis in October 2023. The fire is a setback to the hotel, one of the 91 establishments that had resumed operations post-Hurricane Otis. However, the incident is not expected to result in a long-term closure of the facilities.

 

 

0
Disaster Mexico Travel & Tourism Watch Now
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
3 hours ago
Fire Dept. Coffee Aids Displaced Maui Firefighters with Donations from Sales
Fire Dept. Coffee, a veteran-owned company, has pledged to donate a portion of its sales to support 18 Maui firefighters who lost their homes during the devastating fires on August 8. In a compelling display of solidarity, for every purchase from the Fire Dept. Coffee Club, $2 will be contributed, while each Fire Dept. Shirt
Fire Dept. Coffee Aids Displaced Maui Firefighters with Donations from Sales
Devastating Fire Leaves Texas Family of Thirteen Homeless: Here's How You Can Help
3 hours ago
Devastating Fire Leaves Texas Family of Thirteen Homeless: Here's How You Can Help
FEMA Faces Lawsuit Over Delayed Compensation For New Mexico's Largest Wildfire
4 hours ago
FEMA Faces Lawsuit Over Delayed Compensation For New Mexico's Largest Wildfire
Marshall Fire Survivors Face New Disasters Due to Subcontractor's Negligence
3 hours ago
Marshall Fire Survivors Face New Disasters Due to Subcontractor's Negligence
Second Fire in Less Than Two Months at Buena Vista Township Property
3 hours ago
Second Fire in Less Than Two Months at Buena Vista Township Property
Major Fire at BSF Headquarters in Srinagar: Extensive Damage, No Casualties
3 hours ago
Major Fire at BSF Headquarters in Srinagar: Extensive Damage, No Casualties
Latest Headlines
World News
Fort Canoe & Kayak Club Athletes Triumph at National Championships, Join Provincial Team
54 seconds
Fort Canoe & Kayak Club Athletes Triumph at National Championships, Join Provincial Team
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Turmeric: An Asian Culinary and Medicinal Staple
7 mins
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Turmeric: An Asian Culinary and Medicinal Staple
Garlic: A Potent Ally for Health with Time-Honored Benefits
14 mins
Garlic: A Potent Ally for Health with Time-Honored Benefits
US Secretary of State Blinken to Visit Middle East, Including Israel, for Diplomatic Consultations on Israel-Gaza Conflict
41 mins
US Secretary of State Blinken to Visit Middle East, Including Israel, for Diplomatic Consultations on Israel-Gaza Conflict
South Korean Opposition Leader Recovers Post-Surgery After Knife Attack
47 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Recovers Post-Surgery After Knife Attack
U.S. Justice Department Sues Texas Over SB4 Immigration Law
48 mins
U.S. Justice Department Sues Texas Over SB4 Immigration Law
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
1 hour
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
1 hour
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
1 hour
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
Sri Lankan Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over Proposed Power Sector Reforms
4 hours
Sri Lankan Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over Proposed Power Sector Reforms
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
5 hours
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
5 hours
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Investigation Sought Into Chile's Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses
6 hours
Investigation Sought Into Chile's Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
6 hours
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
6 hours
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
6 hours
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
6 hours
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
6 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app