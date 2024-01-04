Fire Breaks Out at Emporio Hotel in Acapulco, Guests Evacuated Safely

In an alarming incident, a fire ignited on the top floor of the Emporio hotel in Acapulco, Guerrero, causing widespread panic amidst the guests and staff. The fire erupted on Wednesday, January 3, just before 1:30 p.m., rapidly escalating into an emergency situation.

Swift Response to the Emergency

A swift response was triggered by the local firefighting units along with Army and Navy personnel, who arrived at the scene immediately. The fire, which started in a room on the 12th floor of the Joya Tower, is believed to have spread through air conditioning vents. Amidst the chaos, guests on floors 10-12 were promptly evacuated, ensuring their safety.

Damage and Rescue

Despite the rapid spread of the fire, it was eventually contained to one room, thanks to the efficient efforts of the emergency services. The incident led to some distress amongst the hotel staff, with at least ten workers requiring medical attention due to nervous breakdowns following the evacuation. However, there were no reports of physical injuries or fatalities associated with the fire.

A Hotel Rebounding from Past Misfortunes

The Emporio hotel, a part of the Right-handed Group, has a long history and boasts 16 luxurious hotels across Mexico. The property recently reopened after suffering significant damage from Hurricane Otis in October 2023. The fire is a setback to the hotel, one of the 91 establishments that had resumed operations post-Hurricane Otis. However, the incident is not expected to result in a long-term closure of the facilities.