Disaster

El Niño Phenomenon: A Call for Preparedness as 1.4 Million People at Risk

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
El Niño Phenomenon: A Call for Preparedness as 1.4 Million People at Risk

On Tuesday, Cenepred, the National Center for Disaster Risk Estimation, Prevention, and Reduction, released a concerning estimation. Approximately 1,446,991 people are at risk of being affected by mudslides and landslides due to rainfall associated with a moderate El Niño phenomenon. This estimation is a clear call for preparedness and preventive measures, particularly in areas frequently threatened by such natural disasters.

El Niño’s Far-reaching Impact

El Niño events, which typically occur every two to seven years, are known to disrupt normal weather patterns. This disruption often manifests as increased precipitation in some regions and droughts in others. The impacts stretch beyond the weather, affecting climate and ecosystems worldwide. Regions that regularly bear the brunt of El Niño’s effects include Southeast Asia, Australia, parts of southern Africa, central Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brazil, and Latin America.

El Niño conditions often result in altered precipitation patterns. These can lead to drought conditions and water scarcity or increased rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides. High temperatures can also raise the risk of wildfires. Thus, El Niño sets into motion a sequence of climatic events, each with its own set of public health challenges, including heatwaves, waterborne diseases, compromised air quality, and an expanded range of vector-borne diseases.

Impact on Peru

In 2024, the El Niño Phenomenon has already begun wreaking havoc in certain areas of Peru. Although Lima is not expected to suffer from intense rains, other regions such as Áncash, Apurímac, Arequipa, and others are already experiencing its effects. The potential impact of this phenomenon is not to be taken lightly, as it exposes almost a million and a half people to the risk of disaster due to mass movements.

Tackling the Challenges

Understanding El Niño’s impact on public health and enhancing preparedness measures is of paramount significance. Early warning systems, health infrastructure readiness, communication strategies, and collaborative efforts play a crucial role in these preparedness measures. The challenges presented by El Niño require a unified and proactive approach to protect the populations at risk, underscoring the need for a robust response to this recurring climatic event.

0
Disaster Weather
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

