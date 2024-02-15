Edwardsville's Heart Aflame: Community Businesses Destroyed and United

On a seemingly ordinary Thursday morning, the heart of Edwardsville was rocked by an extraordinary event. At 681 Main St., a massive fire erupted, decimating two cornerstone businesses of the community: Dancheck's Extinguisher Services and NEPA Mixed Martial Arts. Just after 10:30 a.m., workers inside detected the ominous scent of smoke and made a swift escape, fortunately avoiding any injuries. As the flames took over, engulfing the building with an intensity that sent smoke billowing into the sky, visible for miles around, an urgent battle against the blaze commenced. The cause of this devastating fire remains a mystery, leaving a community and its entrepreneurs to reckon with the aftermath.

The Battle Against the Flames

As the fire raged, a formidable response was mounted. Approximately 60 firefighters from various companies converged on the scene, launching a multi-front assault to quell the inferno. Utilizing three aerial ladder trucks, these brave individuals fought the flames from above, while ground forces attacked from below. The operation was a vivid display of courage and coordination, as firefighters navigated through thick smoke that had enveloped the Wyoming Valley, a testament to the severity of the fire.

A Community's Anchor Lost

Kyle Reed, the owner of NEPA Mixed Martial Arts, received the harrowing news of the fire over the phone. The realization that his business, a decade-long venture and a five-year resident of 681 Main St., was in jeopardy struck him profoundly. Reed's studio wasn't just a business; it was a vibrant community hub where approximately 150 people trained, spanning nearly 5,000 square feet filled with equipment. The loss extends beyond the physical space; it's a blow to the spirit of the community and the many individuals who called this studio their second home.

The Aftermath and the Path Forward

In the wake of the fire, the Edwardsville community is confronted with the dual task of mourning and rebuilding. For the owners of Dancheck's Extinguisher Services and NEPA Mixed Martial Arts, the road ahead is uncertain. Yet, the outpouring of support from the community indicates a collective resilience, a determination to rise from the ashes. As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, there's a shared hope for clarity and the opportunity to rebuild what was lost. The fire at 681 Main St. will be remembered not just for the destruction it caused, but for the unity and strength it revealed within the heart of Edwardsville.