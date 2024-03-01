Devastating Fire at Dhaka's Green Cozy Cottage Claims Lives, Including JnU Student

A catastrophic fire engulfed the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road, Dhaka, leading to significant casualties and highlighting critical fire safety concerns. Among the victims was Md Nurul Islam, a Jagannath University student, whose identity was confirmed through an ID card found on his person. This tragedy underscores the urgent need for stringent fire safety measures in public and residential buildings.

Tragedy Strikes Heart of Dhaka

The fire, which ignited around 9:45 pm on Thursday, rapidly spread through the Green Cozy Cottage, trapping many inside. Firefighters rescued 70 individuals, finding 42 unconscious, with the death toll reaching 46. The presence of gas cylinders in restaurant kitchens exacerbated the blaze, hampering escape efforts as smoke filled the only staircase. This incident has sparked widespread concern over fire safety protocols in densely populated areas.

Jagannath University Mourns Loss

Jagannath University's community is in mourning following the death of Md Nurul Islam, a dedicated student from the MBA evening program. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Sadeka Halim and Treasurer Prof Dr. Md Humayun Kabir Chowdhury expressed their condolences, emphasizing the profound impact of Islam's passing on the university family. His death has prompted calls for improved safety measures to protect students and citizens alike.

Urgent Call for Action

The aftermath of the fire has led to a critical examination of fire safety standards in Bangladesh. With numerous lives lost and many more injured, there is a pressing need for comprehensive reforms. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of neglecting fire safety, urging authorities and building owners to implement and adhere to stringent regulations to prevent future catastrophes.