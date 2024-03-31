Deadly Storm Ravages West Bengal's Jalpaiguri: 5 Dead, 300 Injured

Five individuals lost their lives and over 300 were injured as a violent thunderstorm, followed by a hailstorm, struck Jalpaiguri and neighboring regions in West Bengal on Sunday. The calamity not only claimed lives but also left a trail of destruction, damaging around 800 houses, and uprooting numerous trees and electric poles. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promptly visited the area, assuring state support for the victims, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences and urged for swift assistance.

Immediate Response and Relief Efforts

Following the storm's devastation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a nocturnal visit to Jalpaiguri, assessing the damage and interacting with the injured at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital. Despite the ongoing model code of conduct, Banerjee's presence underscored the state's commitment to aiding the affected populace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to BJP workers to assist in relief efforts highlighted a national level of concern and solidarity with the victims.

Extent of Damage and Casualties

The storm, which eyewitnesses described as starting from the Teesta River and escalating into a deafening roar, left a significant mark on the region. Among the injured were two children critically transferred to North Bengal Medical College. The intensity of the storm was such that it displaced houses, motorcycles, and cars, indicating the severe impact on Jalpaiguri and its surrounding districts, including Coochbehar and Alipurduar. The local administration is now faced with the challenge of addressing the high number of injuries and extensive property damage.

Government's Stance and Future Actions

While Chief Minister Banerjee refrained from discussing compensation due to the model code of conduct, her actions and assurances have been a source of solace for many. Additionally, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's initiative to set up an emergency cell at Raj Bhavan and his coordination with national disaster management authorities promise a comprehensive response to this natural disaster. The governor's planned visit to the affected areas signals a concerted effort by both state and national entities to navigate the aftermath of the storm and provide needed support to the victims.

The calamity in Jalpaiguri brings to light the unpredictable nature of weather phenomena and the importance of emergency preparedness. As the community begins to recover, the solidarity shown by leaders at various levels offers a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos.