Deadly Landslide in Davao de Oro: FFW Calls for Urgent Assistance and Investigation

Amid the somber aftermath of a deadly landslide in Maco, Davao de Oro, the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) has issued an urgent appeal to government agencies to provide assistance to the victims and their families. The tragic event, which occurred near a mining site in Barangay Masara on February 6, claimed the lives of 15 people and left 110 individuals missing.

Advertisment

Call for Investigation and Assistance

FFW Governing Board member Arlene Degayo Golloso asserted that the casualties were work-related and called on the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and the Employees' Compensation Commission (ECC) to expedite the delivery of benefits. In an emotional plea, Golloso requested comprehensive support, including financial aid, psychosocial interventions, and employment assistance.

Advocating for on-the-ground support, Golloso suggested that the Social Security System (SSS), DoLE, and ECC should collaborate to provide immediate and effective assistance to those affected by the disaster. She emphasized the need for swift action to help the victims and their families navigate the challenging circumstances.

Advertisment

Strict Adherence to Safety Standards

The FFW has also requested a thorough investigation of the incident to prevent future tragedies. They underscored the importance of strict adherence to occupational health and safety standards, as well as environmental safety. By holding those responsible accountable, the FFW hopes to ensure that such devastating events do not occur again.

"The lives of our workers are precious, and their safety should always be a top priority," Golloso stated firmly. "We must do everything in our power to protect them and prevent similar incidents in the future."

Condolences and Hope Amidst Tragedy

As rescue efforts continue amidst the thick mud and debris, the FFW has extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims. They remain hopeful that survivors will be found and that the community will come together to heal and rebuild in the aftermath of this tragic event.