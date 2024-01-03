en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Community Rallies Behind Victims of Tioga Downs Casino Fire: A Testament of Solidarity

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Community Rallies Behind Victims of Tioga Downs Casino Fire: A Testament of Solidarity

In the wake of a devastating fire at Tioga Downs Casino, a wave of unity and compassion has enveloped the community. The catastrophic event, which took place on November 9, claimed the lives of 30 horses and left many horsemen and trainers in a state of despair. The alleged arsonist lit the flames that swallowed an entire barn, housing these innocent creatures.

Community Rallies in Support

In response to the horror, the community sprang into action, demonstrating the power of solidarity in times of crisis. GoFundMe campaigns quickly sprouted, generating substantial funds to provide assistance to the bereaved horsemen and trainers. Businesses, organizations, and individuals alike stepped forward, contributing not only funds but also clothing and other essentials to those affected by the calamity. The victims, overwhelmed by the tragedy, expressed gratitude for the assistance they have received.

STHHA’s Role in Fund Distribution

The Southern Tier Harness Horsemen’s Association (STHHA) has played a pivotal role in the aftermath of the fire. Equipped with a deep understanding of the industry and its people, the STHHA is overseeing the distribution of the raised funds. They are diligently coordinating with the trainers, the owners of the deceased horses, and other stakeholders to ensure a fair and efficient allocation process. The exact blueprint for the distribution, however, remains undisclosed.

Ensuring Transparency

As the funds continue to flow in, the need for transparency becomes increasingly critical. Dan Daley, of Dan Daley Law, confirmed to 18 News that the trainers received a full accounting and bank statements for the fire fund account. This move is a significant step towards ensuring that every penny donated will make its way to those who truly need it, and that the generosity of the community is honored in the most dignifying way possible.

0
Disaster
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Settlement Looms for Cheyenne Residents Affected by Flooding

By Safak Costu

Nagpur Municipal Corporation Clears Drainage Obstructions amidst Intense Police Protection

By Rafia Tasleem

Tambaram Corporation Proposes Building Regulations to Mitigate Flood Damage

By Rafia Tasleem

Power Outage Hits Toronto's Roncesvalles Area: Restoration Underway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Japan Battles Aftermath of Severe Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 62 ...
@Disaster · 20 mins
Japan Battles Aftermath of Severe Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 62 ...
heart comment 0
Mount Dukono Erupts: Volcanic Ash Clouds Reach Sky-High, Localities on Alert

By BNN Correspondents

Mount Dukono Erupts: Volcanic Ash Clouds Reach Sky-High, Localities on Alert
Subcontractor to Compensate for AT&T Installation Damage: A Cautionary Tale

By Waqas Arain

Subcontractor to Compensate for AT&T Installation Damage: A Cautionary Tale
Fire Destroys Beloved Restaurant, La Mejor: Farmersville Rallies Around Vasquez Family

By Momen Zellmi

Fire Destroys Beloved Restaurant, La Mejor: Farmersville Rallies Around Vasquez Family
Sindh’s Education Crisis: A Call for Resilience Post-Floods

By Rizwan Shah

Sindh's Education Crisis: A Call for Resilience Post-Floods
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Owens's Surprise Comeback Shakes Up WWE NXT's 'New Year's Evil'
14 seconds
Kevin Owens's Surprise Comeback Shakes Up WWE NXT's 'New Year's Evil'
Wildwood Triumphs over Clayton in High School Basketball Game with Stellar Performance by Junior Hans
42 seconds
Wildwood Triumphs over Clayton in High School Basketball Game with Stellar Performance by Junior Hans
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
4 mins
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
4 mins
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
4 mins
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
4 mins
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
4 mins
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
4 mins
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
4 mins
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
40 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app