Community Rallies Behind Victims of Tioga Downs Casino Fire: A Testament of Solidarity

In the wake of a devastating fire at Tioga Downs Casino, a wave of unity and compassion has enveloped the community. The catastrophic event, which took place on November 9, claimed the lives of 30 horses and left many horsemen and trainers in a state of despair. The alleged arsonist lit the flames that swallowed an entire barn, housing these innocent creatures.

Community Rallies in Support

In response to the horror, the community sprang into action, demonstrating the power of solidarity in times of crisis. GoFundMe campaigns quickly sprouted, generating substantial funds to provide assistance to the bereaved horsemen and trainers. Businesses, organizations, and individuals alike stepped forward, contributing not only funds but also clothing and other essentials to those affected by the calamity. The victims, overwhelmed by the tragedy, expressed gratitude for the assistance they have received.

STHHA’s Role in Fund Distribution

The Southern Tier Harness Horsemen’s Association (STHHA) has played a pivotal role in the aftermath of the fire. Equipped with a deep understanding of the industry and its people, the STHHA is overseeing the distribution of the raised funds. They are diligently coordinating with the trainers, the owners of the deceased horses, and other stakeholders to ensure a fair and efficient allocation process. The exact blueprint for the distribution, however, remains undisclosed.

Ensuring Transparency

As the funds continue to flow in, the need for transparency becomes increasingly critical. Dan Daley, of Dan Daley Law, confirmed to 18 News that the trainers received a full accounting and bank statements for the fire fund account. This move is a significant step towards ensuring that every penny donated will make its way to those who truly need it, and that the generosity of the community is honored in the most dignifying way possible.