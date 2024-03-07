CID Nears Completion of Bailey Road Fire Investigation, Forensic Evidence Key to Unraveling Cause

The tragic fire that engulfed a commercial building on Bailey Road, claiming 46 lives, has prompted a thorough investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Additional Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Ali Mia, announced that the CID's comprehensive report, incorporating forensic, DNA, and chemical analysis, is expected to be released shortly. This follows the devastating blaze that ravaged the "Green Cozy Cottage" building, housing popular eateries, on the night of February 29.

Investigation Underway

At a recent press briefing, the CID chief revealed that the agency's forensic, DNA, and chemical teams have meticulously collected evidence from the site, now undergoing laboratory analysis. Initial theories suggest the fire may have started from an electric kettle or gas cylinder explosion. However, the investigation, bolstered by chemical evidence, also explores the possibility of explosives being present.

A separate inquiry by the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) aims to dissect the incident further, underscoring the event's complexity and the dire need for answers.

Community and Authorities React

The Bailey Road fire has not only resulted in significant loss of life but has also sparked a broader discussion on building safety and regulations. In response, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has convened a seven-member committee to scrutinize the building's design and approval processes. Meanwhile, the fire's extensive coverage by international media highlights the global concern for Bangladesh's fire safety standards. The focus now shifts to recovery and ensuring such a tragedy is averted in the future.

Looking Ahead

As the CID prepares to release its findings, the anticipation for clear answers grows. Determining the fire's cause is crucial for providing closure to the victims' families and for implementing stricter safety measures. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential hazards lurking in commercial establishments and the importance of rigorous safety protocols. As the community begins to heal, the lessons learned from the Bailey Road fire will undoubtedly influence future safety and regulatory practices in Bangladesh and beyond.