Charting a Safer Future: USTM's Model United Nations Tackles Disaster Management in North East India

On a crisp February morning in Guwahati, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) became a buzzing hub of youthful enthusiasm and intellectual exchange. The occasion? The Yuvamanthan Model United Nations conference, an event that not only showcased the articulate prowess of over 250 students but also spotlighted a critical issue at the heart of North East India's future: disaster management and mitigation. With a theme resonating with the national vision of 'India2047', the conference, themed 'India2047', embarked on an ambitious journey to weave the voice of the youth into the fabric of the region's disaster preparedness strategies.

Advertisment

A Confluence of Minds and Missions

The conference was inaugurated by USTM's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. G D Sharma, alongside distinguished guests from the National Service Scheme, Ministry of Youth Affairs, and the Education Department of Meghalaya. The assembly's mission was clear: to engage in a dialogue that not only dissected the vulnerabilities of North East India to disasters but also charted a path towards resilience and recovery. The theme, aligning with the University Grants Commission's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047: Voice of Youth' and 'Igniting India's Journey to 2047: Vision of Developed India', served as a beacon, guiding the discussions towards actionable insights and innovative solutions.

Voices for Change: The Role of Youth in Disaster Management

Advertisment

Among the key speakers, Dr. Samikhu Changmai from the Department of Earth Science stood out, shedding light on the multifaceted challenges of disaster management in the region. His insights underscored the critical importance of preparedness, timely evacuation, and efficient post-disaster recovery strategies. However, it was the students, with their fervent presentations and debates, who truly embodied the conference's spirit. Their discussions transcended academic exercise, touching on real-world implications and the transformative role that the youth can play in mitigating disaster risks. Their engagement in this dialogue was a testament to their potential as catalysts for change, capable of leading their communities towards a safer and more resilient future.

Recognizing Excellence and Fostering Hope

The conference culminated in the recognition of six students for their outstanding participation, a moment that transcended mere accolades. It symbolized hope—a belief in the power of informed and engaged youth to steer North East India away from the precipice of disaster vulnerability. This event was not just a conference; it was a clarion call for action, urging young minds to shoulder the responsibility of shaping a disaster-resilient future for their region.

As the curtains fell on the Yuvamanthan Model United Nations conference, the air was thick with a sense of accomplishment and the palpable energy of inspired young individuals ready to take on the challenges of disaster management. In the face of adversity, the event stood as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a safer, more prepared North East India by the year 2047. The discussions and resolutions forged here, rooted in the vibrant participation of the youth, promise to echo through the corridors of policy-making and community action, guiding the region towards a vision of resilience and safety.