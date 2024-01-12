Cascadoux Mud Volcano Eruption: Swift Actions and Precautions Mitigate Impact

Mayaro, a small town in Trinidad, was the epicenter of an unusual natural phenomenon as the Cascadoux Mud Volcano erupted, causing the evacuation of three nearby homes. The eruption, which began late on the night of January 11, 2024, was characterized by new active vents spewing mud as high as 15 feet into the air. The three families living closest to the eruption site were promptly evacuated as a safety measure, with no reported injuries or property damage.

The Quick Response of Local Authorities

The Mayaro Rio Claro Regional Corporation’s Disaster Management Unit (DMU), with the immediate assistance of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), and the Fire Service, responded swiftly to the incident. The local councillor, Renelle Kissoon, confirmed the cordoning off of the trace leading to the volcano to prevent any unauthorised access and ensure the safety of the residents.

The Evacuation and Shelter of the Affected Families

The evacuated families were relocated to neighbouring homes or the houses of relatives, with the local authorities ensuring their comfort and safety. Although the DMU did not officially activate any shelters, preparations for using the Mayaro Civic Center as a potential shelter were in place, if required. The decision regarding the families’ return will be based on comprehensive assessments by the experts from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre.

Future Preparations and Monitoring

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team remains on alert, ready to provide further assistance if needed. The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government National Disaster Coordinator have been informed and are closely monitoring the situation. The mud volcano’s eruption, while not causing any direct harm, illustrates the need for continuous vigilance in areas prone to such geological phenomena.