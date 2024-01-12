en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Cascadoux Mud Volcano Eruption: Swift Actions and Precautions Mitigate Impact

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Cascadoux Mud Volcano Eruption: Swift Actions and Precautions Mitigate Impact

Mayaro, a small town in Trinidad, was the epicenter of an unusual natural phenomenon as the Cascadoux Mud Volcano erupted, causing the evacuation of three nearby homes. The eruption, which began late on the night of January 11, 2024, was characterized by new active vents spewing mud as high as 15 feet into the air. The three families living closest to the eruption site were promptly evacuated as a safety measure, with no reported injuries or property damage.

The Quick Response of Local Authorities

The Mayaro Rio Claro Regional Corporation’s Disaster Management Unit (DMU), with the immediate assistance of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), and the Fire Service, responded swiftly to the incident. The local councillor, Renelle Kissoon, confirmed the cordoning off of the trace leading to the volcano to prevent any unauthorised access and ensure the safety of the residents.

The Evacuation and Shelter of the Affected Families

The evacuated families were relocated to neighbouring homes or the houses of relatives, with the local authorities ensuring their comfort and safety. Although the DMU did not officially activate any shelters, preparations for using the Mayaro Civic Center as a potential shelter were in place, if required. The decision regarding the families’ return will be based on comprehensive assessments by the experts from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre.

Future Preparations and Monitoring

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team remains on alert, ready to provide further assistance if needed. The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government National Disaster Coordinator have been informed and are closely monitoring the situation. The mud volcano’s eruption, while not causing any direct harm, illustrates the need for continuous vigilance in areas prone to such geological phenomena.

0
Disaster Trinidad and Tobago
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
4 mins ago
Perilous Rescue Operation Underway in Iceland Following Volcanic Eruption
In the wake of widespread geological upheaval, a dramatic rescue operation is unfolding in Grindavik, Iceland, where a man has fallen into a crevasse created by recent volcanic activity and seismic tremors. The search, which began on Wednesday, was temporarily halted on Thursday night due to a rockfall posing a significant risk to the rescue
Perilous Rescue Operation Underway in Iceland Following Volcanic Eruption
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Kirwee: Efforts Underway to Dampen Six-Hectare Vegetation Fire
2 hours ago
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Kirwee: Efforts Underway to Dampen Six-Hectare Vegetation Fire
Severe Weather System to Bring Heavy Snow and Thunderstorms Across US Regions
3 hours ago
Severe Weather System to Bring Heavy Snow and Thunderstorms Across US Regions
Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven-and-a-Half Years
41 mins ago
Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven-and-a-Half Years
Noto Peninsula Earthquake Unveils Interdependence of Infrastructure and Economy
1 hour ago
Noto Peninsula Earthquake Unveils Interdependence of Infrastructure and Economy
Titahi Bay Fire Alert: 10 Hectares Engulfed, Firefighters Battle On
2 hours ago
Titahi Bay Fire Alert: 10 Hectares Engulfed, Firefighters Battle On
Latest Headlines
World News
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
37 seconds
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
48 seconds
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
1 min
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
2 mins
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
4 mins
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
6 mins
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
7 mins
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
7 mins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
10 mins
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app