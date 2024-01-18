Cambodia's NCDM Bolsters Alliance with the UN to Enhance Disaster Management

The National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) in Cambodia is fortifying its alliance with the United Nations to heighten the country's progress and disaster management initiatives. The proclamation was made after a meeting between Senior Minister Kun Kim, the first vice-president of the NCDM, and Joseph Scheuer, the UN resident coordinator to Cambodia, on January 15 at the NCDM headquarters in Phnom Penh.

Reinforcing Partnerships

The gathering aimed to bolster existing collaborations, with Kim emphasizing the NCDM's full dedication to the development and welfare of the Cambodian people. He pointed out the National Action Plan on Disaster Risk Reduction (NAP-DRR) for 2024-2028, which accentuates the importance of safeguarding people and infrastructure from natural disasters.

The Critical Role of Early Warning Systems

Kim stressed upon the indispensable role of early warning systems in protecting lives and reducing poverty. The NCDM is focusing on integrating these systems into its disaster reduction strategies in alignment with the national strategic development plan.

UN Praises Cambodia's Dedication

Scheuer lauded the Cambodian government's dedication to development, stating his tenure's goal to further enhance cooperation with the government in priority areas. Since November 2022, early warning systems have been functional, aiding risk management, communication, and support for disaster response preparations in Cambodia. The UN has also partnered with civil society organizations, government institutions, and IT companies on these systems in 30 countries, including Cambodia.