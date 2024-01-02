Cambodia Grapples with Surge in Fire Incidents; Dry Season Poses Further Risks

Fire incidents in Cambodia skyrocketed in 2023, signaling an alarming increase of 23% compared to the previous year. The fire police department of the Ministry of Interior reported a total of 761 fires, causing 54 deaths and 97 injuries, and wreaking havoc on 579 houses and 57 stalls. The statistics are a jarring contrast to 2022, which recorded 618 fires with 17 deaths and 24 injuries, and destruction of 697 houses and 109 stalls.

Root Causes and Geographic Spread

Major General Neth Vantha, director of the fire police department, attributed a majority of these fires to electrical faults (41.28%) and cooking practices (40.43%), with other factors accounting for the remaining 18.29%. The capital, Phnom Penh, bore the brunt of these incidents with the highest number of fires at 136. Other provinces such as Kandal, Kampot, and Siem Reap also witnessed a significant rise in fire incidents.

Prevention Efforts and Challenges

Efforts have been focused on enhancing fire prevention by educating the public on proper electrical installation standards and fire safety measures. Yet, several challenges continue to stifle these initiatives. Difficulty in accessing high-rise buildings, pathways blocked by parked cars, and delayed firefighter response times are among the critical issues that need immediate attention.

Anticipation of the Upcoming Dry Season

With the upcoming dry season expected to be hotter and potentially more fire-prone, there is an urgent call for the fire police department to improve its technical capabilities and acquire more firefighting equipment. As Cambodia braces for this season, the need for robust fire management strategies holds the key to preventing a repeat of the past year’s devastation.

