en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cambodia

Cambodia Grapples with Surge in Fire Incidents; Dry Season Poses Further Risks

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Cambodia Grapples with Surge in Fire Incidents; Dry Season Poses Further Risks

Fire incidents in Cambodia skyrocketed in 2023, signaling an alarming increase of 23% compared to the previous year. The fire police department of the Ministry of Interior reported a total of 761 fires, causing 54 deaths and 97 injuries, and wreaking havoc on 579 houses and 57 stalls. The statistics are a jarring contrast to 2022, which recorded 618 fires with 17 deaths and 24 injuries, and destruction of 697 houses and 109 stalls.

Root Causes and Geographic Spread

Major General Neth Vantha, director of the fire police department, attributed a majority of these fires to electrical faults (41.28%) and cooking practices (40.43%), with other factors accounting for the remaining 18.29%. The capital, Phnom Penh, bore the brunt of these incidents with the highest number of fires at 136. Other provinces such as Kandal, Kampot, and Siem Reap also witnessed a significant rise in fire incidents.

Prevention Efforts and Challenges

Efforts have been focused on enhancing fire prevention by educating the public on proper electrical installation standards and fire safety measures. Yet, several challenges continue to stifle these initiatives. Difficulty in accessing high-rise buildings, pathways blocked by parked cars, and delayed firefighter response times are among the critical issues that need immediate attention.

Anticipation of the Upcoming Dry Season

With the upcoming dry season expected to be hotter and potentially more fire-prone, there is an urgent call for the fire police department to improve its technical capabilities and acquire more firefighting equipment. As Cambodia braces for this season, the need for robust fire management strategies holds the key to preventing a repeat of the past year’s devastation.

In a separate report by The Cambodian League for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights, it was found that pre-consumer garment waste from at least 19 international brands, including Adidas and Walmart, was being burned at brick factories in Cambodia. The burning of this waste has been linked to health issues such as headaches and respiratory problems among workers, and the release of toxic substances like dioxins, known to cause cancer. Brands like Primark and Lidl have claimed to be investigating the issue, raising concerns about waste management in the country.

0
Cambodia Disaster Safety
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

By Rafia Tasleem

Hun Sen Recalls January Milestones: A Glimpse into Cambodia's Past

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Uplifts Minimum Wage in Key Industry: A New Year's Gift for Workers

By Rafia Tasleem

80,000 Vehicles Hit Cambodia's Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway During New Year Holiday

By Rafia Tasleem

SME Bank of Cambodia Contemplates $50M Budget Support for Siem Reap To ...
@Business · 21 mins
SME Bank of Cambodia Contemplates $50M Budget Support for Siem Reap To ...
heart comment 0
NEC Begins Construction of New Headquarters in Cambodia

By Rafia Tasleem

NEC Begins Construction of New Headquarters in Cambodia
Cambodia Sets Sights on Malaria Elimination: The Road Ahead for Village Malaria Workers

By Wojciech Zylm

Cambodia Sets Sights on Malaria Elimination: The Road Ahead for Village Malaria Workers
AAFA Takes Action on Labor and Environmental Issues in Cambodia’s Brick Kiln Industry

By Rafia Tasleem

AAFA Takes Action on Labor and Environmental Issues in Cambodia's Brick Kiln Industry
Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage
Latest Headlines
World News
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
14 seconds
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
21 seconds
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
32 seconds
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
34 seconds
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
37 seconds
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
1 min
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
2 mins
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
2 mins
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
9 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
42 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app