Boonton House Fire Escalates to Multiple Alarms: Residents Safe, Cause Under Investigation

A blaze of alarming proportions erupted in Boonton, prompting multiple alarms and necessitating a robust firefighting response. The Boonton Township Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, located at 22 Miller Dr., following reports of a tractor engulfed in flames. Upon their arrival, firefighters were met with a daunting task: a house ablaze with heavy smoke and fire venting through the roof.

Escalation of the Incident

The severity of the situation quickly became apparent and necessitated the upgrading of the incident to a second and then third alarm. This escalation brought additional firefighting units to the scene from across 16 districts and three counties, underscoring the magnitude of the situation. Despite the challenging circumstances, the combined efforts of the fire departments eventually subdued the inferno after approximately 90 minutes of intense firefighting.

Aftermath and Investigation

In the fire's wake, the house was deemed uninhabitable, but not a complete loss. This assessment provides a glimmer of hope for the displaced family, suggesting the potential for them to rebuild their home in the future. Miraculously, all residents were able to evacuate safely, and no injuries were reported. Now, as the smoke clears, the cause of the catastrophic fire is under investigation. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the affected family through these challenging times.