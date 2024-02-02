Bisbee’s Landmark Moment: Groundbreaking of New City Hall

In the heart of Bisbee, anticipation rises as preparations are underway for a pivotal event marking the beginning of a new era. The city is set to commemorate the initiation of construction for the new city hall with a groundbreaking ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, February 12.

A Phoenix Rising

This momentous occasion follows a disheartening incident that took place in October 2017. The original city hall, an architectural testament to the city's rich history, was consumed by a devastating fire. This two-story building, once a beacon of civic pride, was reduced to ashes. Since then, the city's operations have been shuffled between various makeshift locations, including Cochise County offices and the former offices of Freeport McMoRan and Copper Queen.

A Long-Awaited Rebirth

The journey to reconstruct the city hall has been a testing one, marked by a delay of six years. However, under the determined leadership of Mayor Ken Budge and City Manager Steve Pauken, the project has been pushed to the forefront, with completion slated for this year. The task of bringing this vision to life has been entrusted to BFL Construction, which clinched the construction bid at a competitive $3.999 million.

Melding the Past with the Present

A key feature of the new city hall will be the integration of the preserved historic front facade, a move that reflects the city's commitment to honoring its past. This will ensure that the new structure maintains a visual link to the former historic building, serving as a tangible reminder of the city's resilience and ability to adapt and rebuild amidst adversity.