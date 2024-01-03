en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Bay Ridge Residents Face New Year’s Day Without Water and Electricity Due to Sinkhole

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Bay Ridge Residents Face New Year’s Day Without Water and Electricity Due to Sinkhole

On New Year’s Day, the residents of Bay Ridge woke up to an unexpected sight – a gaping crater in their neighborhood, leaving them without access to water and electricity. The cause of this sudden disruption was traced back to a break in a sewer line, which led to the creation of a massive sinkhole measuring 25 feet by 15 feet wide and 20 feet deep on Sixth Avenue between 67th and 68th streets.

Impact on Residents

Steven Chan, a local resident, found himself and his neighbors in a challenging situation, having to carry water to their homes for most of the day. The break in the sewer line affected essential services, causing concern for residents with vulnerable family members. Omar Skaff, another resident, was particularly worried about his centenarian mother.

Adapting to the Situation

Some residents, like Nicole Kiladitas, were forced to adapt to the situation by using alternative resources. The lack of water and electricity meant resorting to unconventional solutions such as takeout food and portable lights. Despite the inconveniences, the residents of Bay Ridge demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity.

Restoration of Services

By the end of the day, water service was restored, a much-needed respite for the residents. However, the Department of Environmental Protection issued a warning about potential water discoloration and advised residents to let the tap run until the water clears. As of now, there is no specific timeline as to when electricity would be restored or when the street would be reopened to traffic.

This incident underscores the issue of infrastructure reliability in the area, as this is not the first time sinkholes have appeared in Bay Ridge. This recurring problem has led some residents to call Bay Ridge the ‘Sinkhole Capital of the World.’

0
Disaster
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Historic Parks-Belk Building in Morristown Ravaged by Fire

By Saboor Bayat

Joshimath Subsidence Incident: A Year On, Struggles Continue and Recovery Plans Unfold

By Rafia Tasleem

Visiting Professor and Family Trapped in Tokyo Skytree During Japan Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Nova Scotia Wildfires: A Call for Transparency Amid Rebuilding Efforts

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Banten Region in Indonesia, No Tsunam ...
@Disaster · 40 mins
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Banten Region in Indonesia, No Tsunam ...
heart comment 0
Misinformation Fuels Panic Following Japan Earthquake: A Deeper Look

By BNN Correspondents

Misinformation Fuels Panic Following Japan Earthquake: A Deeper Look
New Year’s Day Fire Wreaks Havoc in Semmes, Alabama: Community Rallies in Support

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Fire Wreaks Havoc in Semmes, Alabama: Community Rallies in Support
Logan City Council Initiates Comprehensive Recovery Roadmap Post Severe Weather

By Geeta Pillai

Logan City Council Initiates Comprehensive Recovery Roadmap Post Severe Weather
Sacramento Reflects on Lessons Learned from Devastating Storms a Year Ago

By Salman Khan

Sacramento Reflects on Lessons Learned from Devastating Storms a Year Ago
Latest Headlines
World News
Saffie Joseph Jr. Secures Double Win at Gulfstream Park, Extends Season Lead
16 seconds
Saffie Joseph Jr. Secures Double Win at Gulfstream Park, Extends Season Lead
Peterborough's Star Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris Not to Be Sold Cheaply
17 seconds
Peterborough's Star Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris Not to Be Sold Cheaply
Trinidad and Tobago Cyclists in a Race against Time for Olympic Qualification
20 seconds
Trinidad and Tobago Cyclists in a Race against Time for Olympic Qualification
Cube Management and Cube Modular Enter Administration Amid Financial Struggles
26 seconds
Cube Management and Cube Modular Enter Administration Amid Financial Struggles
NSW Roads Minister Fails to Veto Controversial 15-Minute Parking Limit
34 seconds
NSW Roads Minister Fails to Veto Controversial 15-Minute Parking Limit
Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw Acknowledges Shaun Goater's Influence in Her Success at Manchester City
34 seconds
Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw Acknowledges Shaun Goater's Influence in Her Success at Manchester City
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe Sidelined Due to Undisclosed Injury
35 seconds
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe Sidelined Due to Undisclosed Injury
St. John's Outshines Butler in Big East Basketball Showdown
40 seconds
St. John's Outshines Butler in Big East Basketball Showdown
Houston's Mayor Whitmire Begins Crucial Negotiations with Firefighters' Union
41 seconds
Houston's Mayor Whitmire Begins Crucial Negotiations with Firefighters' Union
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app