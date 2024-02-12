Barn Fire in Henderson, Maryland Highlights Importance of Electrical Safety

Yesterday, February 11, 2024, a barn in Henderson, Maryland, went up in flames, causing an estimated $5,000 in damages. The blaze, which started due to an electrical malfunction, was quickly contained by the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company.

A Fortunate Discovery

The fire, which occurred on Will Smith Road, was discovered by a passerby who alerted the authorities. The 30' x 50' structure, owned by Holly Dorr, lacked smoke alarms and fire sprinkler systems. Despite the absence of these safety measures, the fire was contained within 10 minutes, thanks to the quick response of the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company.

The preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire suggests that it was accidental and due to an electrical malfunction in the receptacle wiring. The fire highlights the importance of regular electrical maintenance and the installation of safety measures such as smoke alarms and fire sprinkler systems.