Avalanche Survival: Snowboarders’ Heroic Rescue Amid Tragedy at Olympic Valley

In the picturesque landscape of Olympic Valley, a tragic and inspiring tale unfolded on the well-traveled slopes of the KT-22 run at Palisades. Two snowboarders, Loren Ennis and Ben Erskine, found themselves at the heart of a deadly avalanche, their survival story becoming an emblem of courage and resilience in the face of nature’s raw and unpredictable power.

Into the Belly of the Avalanche

Despite the lift opening amidst high winds and increased avalanche risks, Ennis and Erskine chose to venture onto the slopes. As they began their descent shortly after 9 a.m., they were swallowed by a monstrous avalanche. Erskine likened the experience to a ‘locked-in water slide,’ with the overwhelming force of the snow thrusting them into a perilous battle for survival. Yet, against all odds, both men managed to claw their way out of the snow’s icy grip.

From Survivors to Saviors

Upon escaping the avalanche’s clutches, Ennis and Erskine transformed from survivors into saviors. Realizing others were less fortunate, they promptly launched into rescue efforts. Erskine assisted in unearthing a trapped man, while Ennis battled through the snow to reach skier Janet He, who was ensnared by the snow. Ennis managed to clear her airway and free her from her icy prison, an act that earned him He’s profound gratitude.

The Cost of Adventure

The avalanche claimed the life of 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd from Truckee and injured another individual, casting a somber shadow over the breathtaking slopes of Palisades. Yet, in the aftermath of the disaster, the survivors showcased an indomitable spirit. Janet He returned to skiing the very next morning, and both Ennis and Erskine expressed their eagerness to continue snowboarding. The KT-22 run reopened a few days later, with the resolute skiers and snowboarders ready to embrace the mountain once again.