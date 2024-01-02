Australian Defence Force Deployed as Flooding Ravages Southeast Queensland

Unrelenting storms and heavy rain have ravaged southeast Queensland, prompting the deployment of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) for recovery efforts. As a result of the Christmas Day tempest, approximately 11,000 homes remain powerless, and the State Emergency Service (SES) has received 700 calls for assistance in the past day alone. The SES’s efforts have led to the rescue of 50 individuals trapped in flood waters.

Widespread Flood Warnings

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued flood warnings for the Maroochy and Mooloolah Rivers, extending to the Dawson, Connors-Isaac, Logan, Albert, Nerang, Coomera, and Paroo rivers. The situation is mirrored in New South Wales, where storms and flooding have instigated at least 115 incidents in a single day. Severe thunderstorms are forecast for parts of NSW and Victoria this week, signaling further distress for the already beleaguered residents.

Preparing for More Rainfall

Large swathes of Australia’s east coast continue to bear the brunt of relentless rainfall. The Bureau of Meteorology anticipates up to 350mm of rainfall for South East Queensland and northern NSW, triggering dangerous floodwaters. As a result, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, and Sunshine Coast areas are under severe weather warnings. In Queensland, moderate flood warnings persist for the Logan and Albert rivers, while minor flood warnings have been issued for the Tweed and Richmond rivers in NSW.

Relief and Recovery Efforts

Queensland Disaster Recovery Minister Nikki Boyd disclosed that the SES had received 700 calls for support in the last day and 4800 requests since the Christmas Day storms. The aftermath of the storms has seen 21 homes destroyed, 990 moderately damaged, and 280 severely damaged. The ADF is set to join the cleanup efforts from Thursday, beginning with a deployment of 30 personnel. Should the need arise, the period could be extended.

The Sunshine Coast has been particularly battered by heavy rain, with some regions recording over 240mm of rainfall in 31 hours. This incessant rainfall has led to rising water levels, notably at the Mooloolah River at Palmview, where minor flood levels are likely to be exceeded. As a result, several roads and car parks have been impacted, and a general flood watch is in place for areas in South-East Queensland.