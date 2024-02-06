Amidst Disaster, Earthquake Survivor Gives Birth with Aid from Charity Workers

In the midst of the Turkey-Syria earthquake, Abeer, a heavily pregnant woman, found herself thrown to the floor amidst the chaos. The immediate concern for her unborn child's well-being was met with swift assistance from charity workers at ActionAid. This charity supports a neonatal hospital within the rebel-held north Syria, which serves as a beacon of hope for 58 camps housing those displaced by the earthquake.

Compassionate Care Amidst Crisis

The hospital, staffed predominantly by women, provided Abeer with excellent care, fostering an environment reminiscent of family. A hopeful Abeer expressed her desires for a better life for her upcoming newborn, a sentiment shared by many in these challenging times. The hospital's existence and operation are made possible by the funds raised by the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal. The appeal has amassed a substantial £158 million, supplemented by the UK Government's additional £5 million. This remarkable effort positions the UK as the largest charity donor to the earthquake response on a global scale.

Unfolding the Third-Largest Appeal in History

The DEC's Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal represents the third-largest appeal in the committee's history, a testament to the scale of devastation caused by the earthquake. The aftermath of the disaster paints a grim picture, with survivors grappling with increased poverty and hardship. The loss of spouses and injuries sustained by children only add to the toll.

Surviving Against the Odds

Apart from Abeer, many survivors from Aleppo have come forward to share their experiences post-earthquake. Among them is Lama, a widow and mother of four. Despite the immense challenges faced by her family, Lama remains resilient, harbouring aspirations for her children's future amidst the devastation. The earthquake has only amplified the struggles for many families, serving as a stark reminder of the strength and endurance of the human spirit in the face of adversity.