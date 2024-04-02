7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Triggers Tsunami Alert in Japan

On Tuesday, a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast, causing widespread alarm and triggering a tsunami alert in Japan. The quake, with an epicenter located just 11 miles south southwest of Hualien City, occurred at a depth of about 21 miles. This seismic event was closely followed by a significant aftershock, measuring 6.5 in magnitude, amplifying concerns for both residents and authorities.

Immediate Impact and Response

The tremors from the earthquake were so powerful that they were felt as far away as Taipei, Taiwan's capital. In Hualien City, close to the epicenter, buildings were reported to have been shaken off their foundations, showcasing the quake's devastating potential. In response to the seismic activity, Japan issued a tsunami alert for the Okinawa island group, with the first waves reportedly reaching the Miyako and Yaeyama islands. The discrepancy in magnitude measurements between Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency and the U.S. Geological Survey highlights the challenges in accurately assessing seismic events in real-time.