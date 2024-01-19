On January 18, 2024, at 11:12 am local time, the Tonga islands experienced a significant earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake reached a depth of 212 km (132 miles), with its epicenter located approximately 126 km NW of Fangale’ounga. Reports confirm that approximately 21,000 people experienced light shaking, though no tsunami threat was posed as a result of the seismic activity.

Earthquake Impact and Aftermath

Despite the considerable magnitude of the earthquake, the USGS issued a Green alert, indicating a low likelihood of casualties and damage. The population in this region resides primarily in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, although some resistant structures exist. Even though no significant damage or casualties were reported immediately after the event, the earthquake has nonetheless caused concern for potential economic losses.

Academic Achievements at Utah Tech University

Transitioning to academic news, Utah Tech University recently announced the remarkable academic accomplishments of its students for the Fall 2023 semester. A total of 1,233 students distinguished themselves by earning a spot on the President's List. This esteemed honor requires students to achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher while completing at least 15 credits. Among these high-achieving students was Leimoasina Sauia from American Samoa.

Expansion and Success at Utah Tech University

Over the past five years, Utah Tech University has witnessed considerable growth, significantly expanding its program offerings. Additionally, 1,489 students achieved Dean's List recognition, an honor requiring a GPA between 3.5 and 3.89. Among the Dean's List honorees was Merry Vaa, also from American Samoa. The academic accomplishments of students at Utah Tech University are a testament to their dedication and the institution's commitment to providing diverse and expansive education opportunities.