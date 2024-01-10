434 Displaced Following NSAG Attacks in Mozambique’s Macomia District

Between 26th and 28th December, Mozambique’s Macomia district was plagued by a series of attacks from Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) that led to the displacement of 434 locals. Specifically in Mucojo and Pangane, fear of ongoing violence forced inhabitants to seek refuge in neighbouring communities within the Macomia and Ibo districts.

A Closer Look at the Displacement Figures

Emergency assessment teams have documented the displacement of 33 families or 121 individuals to the Nanga A community in Macomia. In contrast, the Matemo Island in Ibo district has seen an influx of 82 families, equating to 313 individuals. It’s worth noting that a significant number of those arriving on Matemo Island, approximately 68 families or 255 individuals, plan to relocate to Quirimbas Island in the coming weeks.

The Demographics of the Displaced

Among the displaced, a substantial proportion are children. In Nanga A, 53 children under the age of 18 have been displaced, while the figure stands at 157 in Matemo Island. A small segment of these individuals has been identified as vulnerable, with 9 in Nanga A and 3 in Matemo Island. With ongoing security concerns, the length of stay in these host communities remains uncertain for many displaced families. As such, population movements within the Macomia district remain fluid and unpredictable.

The Role of Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT)

In light of these population shifts, the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) – Movement Alert aims to monitor such changes. This tool supports humanitarian partners by providing timely data on internally displaced persons (IDPs) to facilitate effective assistance to those affected. The ETT gathers information through interviews with key informants and direct observation. While this alert offers preliminary displacement data, further details can be provided upon request.