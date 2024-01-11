Dine and Dash Incident at La Bella Vista Restaurant Sparks Outrage and Investigation

A deplorable ‘dine and dash’ incident has shaken the tranquil seaside town of St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, tarnishing the reputation of a family meal out. A group of four women, accompanied by eight children, allegedly fled La Bella Vista, a beloved Italian restaurant, without settling their £400 bill. The incident, which unfolded on Sunday, January 7, has sent shockwaves through the local community and attracted the attention of law enforcement.

Unsettling Details of the Dine and Dash

According to the restaurant’s account, the group not only left without paying but also caused considerable distress during their visit. Halfway through their meal, they complained about finding an unexpected item in their food, yet continued to consume the rest. As the group prepared to leave, the staff, recognizing the uncanny resemblance to previous ‘dash and dine’ incidents, managed to detain one woman until the police arrived. The apprehended woman was taken to an ATM and managed to pay a meagre £60, a far cry from the total amount due.

The Trauma and Aftermath

The restaurant owner, Aldo Esposito, described the ordeal as traumatic and disgraceful. He lamented not only the financial loss but also the disruptive behavior of the children and the women’s lack of intervention. The restaurant has experienced similar incidents in the past few months, raising suspicions that a group related to the women might be behind these acts. Esposito took to Facebook to share images of the group, hoping to trace them and warn other local businesses. The post attracted nearly 2,000 shares and sparked public outrage, with many calling for the group’s blacklist.

Police Investigation and Public Response

Sussex Police confirmed they are investigating the incident, which also included an alleged assault on a staff member. The case brings to mind a similar episode in Malmö, Sweden, where a group of 35 fled a restaurant without paying an 82,000 kronor bill on Christmas Day. That case was initially closed by the police but was later reopened due to significant public interest. As the investigation continues, the local community and businesses in St Leonards-on-Sea remain on high alert, hoping for swift justice and a resolution to these disturbing incidents.