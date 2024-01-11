en English
BNN Newsroom

Digital Dreams Unleashes the Visual Potential of Fallout 4 with Ray Tracing Shader

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Renowned for their digital artistry, Digital Dreams has released a new video that showcases the potential visual enhancement of Fallout 4 using the Complete Ray Tracing shader preset by Nice Guy. This cutting-edge shader allows the addition of global illumination effects to any game, including Diffuse Illumination, Specular Reflection, ambient occlusion, and glossy reflections. The visual spectacle demonstrated in the video is further amplified by over 300 additional mods that elevate the game’s graphics to modern standards, all presented in a stunning 8K resolution.

A Glimpse into the Future of Fallout 4

Fallout 4, a game that has remained a favourite among gamers since its release, is not expected to receive official ray tracing support in the near future. However, the video by Digital Dreams offers a tantalizing glimpse into what could be achieved with the technology. It’s a testament to the game’s robust modding community, which continues to keep Fallout 4 in the spotlight by pushing the boundaries of its visual capabilities.

Next-Gen Upgrades on the Horizon

While fans of Fallout 4 continue to tinker with mods and shaders, official news from Bethesda points towards significant visual upgrades planned for the game on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. This highly anticipated update, which has unfortunately been delayed to 2024, promises to introduce performance and quality modes, bug fixes, and fresh Creation Club content.

Fallout 4’s Continued Appeal

Currently, Fallout 4 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Despite its age, the game continues to captivate players with its rich narrative and expansive world. The promise of next-gen upgrades and the ongoing innovations from the game’s modding community ensure that Fallout 4 remains a relevant and beloved title in the gaming world. For further details, enthusiasts can visit the game’s official website.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

