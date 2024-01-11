en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby’s Severe Eczema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby’s Severe Eczema

Imagine the plight of a desperate mother, Kaitlin Birbeck, trying to find relief for her infant, Ava, suffering from severe eczema. The condition was so harsh that baby Ava would wake up every hour, crying and scratching her sore, oozing skin. Despite Kaitlin’s tireless efforts and numerous treatments prescribed by their GP, Ava’s condition showed no signs of improvement. It was then Kaitlin stumbled upon a potential remedy online – Balmonds Skin Salvation.

A Remarkable Turnaround

With Ava’s condition deteriorating and traditional medicines failing to bring relief, Kaitlin decided to give Balmonds Skin Salvation a try. To her astonishment, the remedy proved to be remarkably effective, showing a significant improvement within just 24 hours. Today, Ava enjoys clear skin, thanks to the cream applied twice daily as part of her skincare routine. The baby can now sleep through the night without pain or discomfort, providing much-needed relief to the family.

The Ongoing Battle with Eczema

Ava experienced her first eczema flare-up when she was just six weeks old. Her condition escalated to the point where even prescribed ointments and steroid creams failed to provide relief. The swift recovery of Ava’s skin, thanks to Balmonds Skin Salvation, seemed nothing short of a miracle to Kaitlin and her partner, Ryan Pringle.

Other Potential Breakthroughs in Eczema Treatment

While Balmonds Skin Salvation brought relief to Ava, other promising developments are also taking place in the field of eczema treatment. For instance, Puremedy’s Baby Eczema Relief is a vegan ointment offering relief to itchy and dry skin caused by baby eczema. On the other hand, Dermavant Sciences has recently announced positive efficacy and safety data from its ADORING Phase 3 development program in atopic dermatitis. The program involves the use of VTAMA tapinarof cream 1, which showed promising results in adults and children as young as 2 years old.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
Apple's Strategic Shift to Custom Silicon Chips: A Journey of Innovation
Apple’s journey to become the largest U.S. company by market capitalization is a story punctuated by its strategic transition to designing custom silicon chips in-house. This significant shift began subtly with Apple’s first homegrown semiconductor in the iPhone 4 back in 2010. Over the years, Apple’s internal silicon chip design has evolved, reaching a milestone
Apple's Strategic Shift to Custom Silicon Chips: A Journey of Innovation
Community Health Systems Sees Intraday Stock Price Gain: Analysts Recommend 'Overweight'
29 seconds ago
Community Health Systems Sees Intraday Stock Price Gain: Analysts Recommend 'Overweight'
CPI Inflation Data for December Shows Increase, Contradicted by Rental Market Reports
30 seconds ago
CPI Inflation Data for December Shows Increase, Contradicted by Rental Market Reports
BMW Group India Records Highest-Ever Annual Sales in 2023; Plans for Expansion in 2024
12 seconds ago
BMW Group India Records Highest-Ever Annual Sales in 2023; Plans for Expansion in 2024
Philippine President Marcos Jr. to Visit Germany Amid Diplomatic Push
17 seconds ago
Philippine President Marcos Jr. to Visit Germany Amid Diplomatic Push
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
19 seconds ago
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
2 mins
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
2 mins
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
2 mins
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
2 mins
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
5 mins
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit
7 mins
Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
7 mins
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament
7 mins
Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament
Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety
7 mins
Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
25 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app